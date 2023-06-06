Maruti Suzuki Fronx Wrapped In Black – Gets 17″ Alloys

This owner modified his Maruti Suzuki Fronx wrapped in Black and installed 17″ alloy wheels wrapped with 225-section tyres

Fronx is one of Maruti Suzuki’s newest offerings. This sub 4m compact crossover coupe SUV is a handsome machine. Dare we say, it is the best-looking Maruti Suzuki to date and the only one that I would put my money on. That said, there is always room for more handsomeness. So, owners resort to modding their vehicles to suit their taste.

One such Fronx owner from Chandigarh has modified his brand-new vehicle to suit his taste. He got it wrapped in a gloss Black vinyl and installed bigger wheels wrapped with fatter rubber than what company provides from the factory. All modifications are on a top-spec Alpha trim. The Car Show YouTube channel has covered it. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Wrapped In Black

If you check Maruti Suzuki’s catalogue, there is a Bluish Black shade on offer. But nothing beats the charm of a pitch Black car, does it? This owner felt the same way and got his Fronx in a Black shade. Even though it is just a wrap and not a permanent paint, change of colour in RTO is still mandatory.

For starters, it looks better than any of the shades Maruti currently offers. These are Earthern Brown, Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey and Splendid Silver monotone colours. Bluish Black dual tone roof is on offer with Earthern Brown, Opulent Red and Splendid Silver.

On the outside, all sheet metal body panels now get a wrap of gloss Black. Fronx’s chrome beltline, chrome grille garnish and chrome Suzuki logo are now matte Black. Even the front and rear faux skid plates along with its faux roof rails, and body cladding are now gloss BlackBlack as opposed to silver shade before. This lends an all-lack look, which lends a distinctive look.

Wheels are now aftermarket 17” ones that take the shape of a polygon star. These alloy wheels look like they have a positive offset as they don’t jut out of the wheel wells despite having 225-section tyres. These tyres look “proportionate” on Fronx as opposed to 195-section stock tyres. Stock 16” alloys are perfectly fine, but Maruti should have offered at-least 215-section.

Interiors are completely stock

This modified Fronx features red front brake calipers and rear drum. Maruti Should have offered rear disc brakes like Baleno RS. This Maruti Suzuki Fronx wrapped in Black, is completely stock on the inside. The same Burgundy interior trim along with all the goodies that came from the factory.

These include cruise control, automatic climate control, a HUD, a large 9” touchscreen system, 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, UV-cut glass, rear AC vents, all LED lighting package including reverse lights. Top-spec Alpha trim gets a sole 1.0L turbo petrol powertrain with either a 5MT or 6TC gearbox options.

This engine is capable of 100 PS of power and 147.6 Nm of torque. The company promises 21.5 km/l fuel efficiency. Prices lie between Rs. 7.46 lakh and Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-sh).