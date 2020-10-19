Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra Spied Again – Testing At Night With LED Lights

One day after the Maruti Jimny was spied testing for the first time in India, it has now been spied again

The soon to be launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra SUV was chased and captured on camera while on test along the Kundli – Manesar expressway, close to the company’s manufacturing unit. The model in the video is the Sierra, a 3 door model, which was also showcased earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo to gauge viewer’s responses.

The current generation Jimny has been well received in global markets with outstanding demand noted in Japan and Europe. It is one of the most eagerly awaited cars in India. Once launched in India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra will compete with other off roaders such as the new Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra Dimensions and Exteriors

In terms of dimensions, the new Jimny will measure 3,300 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,715 mm in height, with wheelbase at 2,250 mm. Colour options will include single tones of Jungle Green, Medium Gray, Blue Black Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Spare White, Pure White Pearl and dual tones of Kinetic Yellow, Chiffon Ivory and Blyisque Blue Metallic.

Sporting a boxy design, the new Jimny will receive a five slotted front grille, circular headlamps, rounded fog lights, a tail gate mounted spare wheel and bumpers integrated with tail lamps. It receives boxy wheel arches housing black finished 5 spoke alloy wheels while the black colour scheme extends to ORVMs and roof.

Continuing the all black colour scheme in its interiors, the new Jimny gets a well appointed dashboard with a large 7 inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also gets centrally positioned AC vents, automatic climate controls and other features such as keyless entry and engine start stop button along with 6 airbags, hill hold assist, hill descent control, lane departure warning, ISOFIX child seats, ESP and traction control.

Engine Specs

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra capable off roader will come in powered by a 1.5 liter K15B petrol engine which is the same engine that also powers the Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6. This engine makes 103 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox or a 4 speed automatic torque converter as an option.

The Jimny is expected to be retailed through the company’s NEXA chain of premium car dealerships. Price is expected to be in the range from Rs.10-15 lakhs. Though not yet confirmed, the Jimny Sierra is also being planned as a 5 door variant. It will first arrive as 3 door next year, while the made in India 5 door Jimny will arrive by 2022/23.