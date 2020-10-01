Maruti Suzuki Sep 2020 Sales Grow – Sells 1.48L Cars, Highest In 2 Years

Maruti Suzuki posted a staggering 34% increase in domestic car sales for Sep 2020

Festivities at MSIL have found a strong connect with customer sentiment where September 2020 sales is concerned. Total domestic market PV sales is reported at 1,47,912 units, up 33.9 percent from 1,10,454 units sold in September 2019. The feat is comparable to MSIL’s performance in September 2018 when sales was at an equal high of 1.51 lakh in domestic sales. This means, Sep 2018 sales from Maruti Suzuki are its highest monthly sales in 2 years.

Add to this domestic LCV sales of 2,128 units, and total domestic sales (PV plus LCV) amounts to 1,50,040 units in Sept ‘20, up at 33.4 percent from 1,12,500 units in Sept 19. Domestic LCV sales gained 4 percent, up from 2,046 units. at 2,128 units.

Sales to OEMs, which is its delivery to Toyota as per an alliance, numbers are reported at 2,568 units at a decline of 13 percent from 2,952 units in September 2019. Overall high domestic sales mean that despite a fall in sales to other OEM, the cumulative number is at an high of 32.3 percent up at 1,52,608 units from 1,15,452 units.

Exports grew at 9 percent up at 7,834 units from 7,188 units a year earlier. Total sales including cumulative domestic and exports is pegged at 1,60,442 units, up 30.8 percent from 1,22,640 units. Overall sales decline is reported in two segments. Mid-size Ciaz sales fell 10.6 percent percent to 1,534 units from 1,715 units. As mentioned above, sales to Toyota is the other significant decline.

Segment-wise Sales

Almost all segment has posted positive growth for Sep 2020. Staring from the Mini segment, which includes Alto and S-Presso; this segment registered sales of 27,246 units last month – as against 20,085 units in Sep 2019. Registering 35.7% growth.

Compact Segment of Maruti cars includes WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S. This is also the one which generates most volume. A total of 84,213 cars were sold in this segment in Sep 2020. This is a 47% growth, as compared to Sep 2019, when 57,179 cars were sold.

Mid sized sedan segment, where only Ciaz is offer by Maruti – saw sales decline. Maruti Ciaz sales declined to 1,534 units in Sep 2020, from 1,715 units same month last year – a decline of 10%.

UV segment of Maruti includes Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6. This segment registered 10% growth as sales touched 23,699 units in Sep 2020. In Sep 2019, sales by this segment were at 21,526 units.

Vans segment includes only Eeco as Omni is no longer on sale post BS6 implementation since April 2020. This segment registered sales of 11,220 units as against 9,949 units sold in the same month last year – registering 12.8% increase.

