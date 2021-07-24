Maruti Swift CNG Spied With Emission Testing Equipment – Launch Soon

One of the bestselling cars in the country, Swift is currently offered with only petrol engine

Caught between rising fuel prices and expensive electric cars, an increasing number of users are switching to CNG. The rush at authorized CNG conversion shops clearly indicates the growing preference for the cheaper fuel. In line with this trend, OEMs are working proactively to introduce factory-fitted CNG option for more of their cars.

Maruti Swift CNG

Maruti currently offers factory-fitted CNG option for Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Spresso, Eeco and Ertiga. This list will soon be expanded to include Swift and Dzire. The latter has already been spied on test and now, Swift has also been spied.

Automotive enthusiast Akshay Singh has spotted a Maruti Swift CNG with ‘On Test’ sticker on the rear windscreen. The said Swift also had emission testing equipment attached, similar to the one spotted with Dzire CNG. Talking about Swift CNG, the car will be getting all the benefits that come with factory-fitted CNG kit. Maruti CNG cars are equipped with unique features and hardware that are specifically designed to accommodate the CNG kit.

For instance, Maruti CNG cars have unique fuel injection system that ensures optimal air-fuel ratio. The chassis, suspension and braking apparatus is tweaked to ensure optimal performance across varied terrains. On the safety front, Maruti claims their CNG cars are evaluated for durability and crashworthiness. Corrosion resistant materials are used to make CNG kit leak-proof and special systems are installed to avoid the risk of short circuit.

Mileage boost

CNG is not only cheaper, but it also gives higher mileage. In case of Maruti Swift, it is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol motor that is capable of generating 89 hp of max power at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT unit. Mileage for manual and AMT variants is 23.20 kmpl and 23.76 kmpl, respectively.

With Swift CNG, mileage will be a lot better. If we take the example of WagorR 1.0 litre petrol variant, the mileage is 21.79 kmpl. The factory fitted CNG option for the same engine delivers mileage of 32.52 km per kg. Maruti Swift CNG will get a proportionate boost in mileage.

The only drawback for CNG cars is that they have relatively lesser power and torque, as compared to their petrol or diesel powered counterparts. In case of WagonR, the 1.0-litre engine makes 67 hp / 90 Nm when running on petrol. The numbers drop to 58 hp / 78 Nm when used with CNG. A proportionate drop will be seen with Swift CNG.

However, with the priority shifting to reduction in fuel cost, the drop in power and torque output should not be a major concern for most users. This is especially true for folks whose monthly budgets have gone haywire due to rising fuel prices.