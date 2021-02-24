Maruti Swift Facelift Launch Price Rs 5.73 L To Rs 8.41 L – Official

The biggest update on 2021 Maruti Swift facelift is the inclusion of the 1.2-litre Dual-jet K12N petrol engine with a higher output

Maruti has launched the 2021 Swift which receives a very important midlife makeover. The facelifted Swift has been on sale in various international markets such as Japan and Europe since last year and now has been launched in India.

The current-gen model has been on sale in India since 2017. The company is planning to give Swift a generation update which is expected to be introduced sometime next year. But that is for a later date. Now lets talk about the new Swift facelift which has been launched today.

2021 Swift, Ex-sh, Rs lakh Price

(MT) Price

(AMT) LXI 5.73 – VXI 6.36 6.86 ZXI 6.99 7.49 ZXI+ 7.77 8.27 ZXI+ Dual Tone 7.91 8.41

Updated Exterior Design

The new 2021 Swift gets subtle updates on its exterior, the most prominent of them being a revised nose. It receives a new honeycomb mesh grille with a chrome slat at its centre instead of the current horizontal slat design. It is flanked by slightly reshaped headlamp clusters. The front bumper looks slightly reprofiled although its fog lamp housings seem to be carried over from the outgoing model.

Moving to its side profile, it gets the option of a dual-tone colour scheme with a contrasting gloss black roof and it rolls on new design alloy wheels similar to the international-spec model. Its rear end remains mostly intact barring the slight twerk to its bumper.

Interior & Features on offer

Interior layout of 2021 Swift’s cabin is also more or less similar except for the nice silver finish surrounds on the centre console, steering mounted controls and instrument panel providing a contrast to the all-black cabin.

It also gets a few feature additions such as a revised digital instrument cluster with a larger coloured multi-information display replacing the old dot-matrix unit. Other notable features on offer include climate control and a 7.0-inch SmartPlay studio Infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powertrain Specs

Underneath the hood, the 2021 Swift will feature a new powertrain that features a more powerful 1.2-litre Dual-jet naturally aspirated K12N Dual-jet motor. This model pushes out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The current model is powered by the K12M engine which returns an output of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

This powertrain will be equipped with an Idle Start-Stop technology which would provide better fuel economy. It is yet to be seen if the new facelifted Swift will be offered with a 48V mild-hybrid unit paired with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) as its international counterpart or not. This system further improves fuel efficiency as well as output figures.

New Swift rivals the likes of Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It comes at a premium price, as compared to older Swift which was priced in a range of Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom). New Swift price range if Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh, ex-sh.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd. This ‘coming of the age’ car was designed keeping in mind the evolved preferences of the modern day customer. Over the years, Swift has earned the warmth of nearly 2.4 million customers. The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features. We thank our customers for their unwavering support throughout and are confident that the new Swift will also win the appreciation of our customers.”