Maruti Tour Range Sales Cross 5 Lakh – Alto, WagonR, Dzire, Ertiga, EECO

Maruti’s latest sales success – Tour range achieves record milestone of 5 lakh sales

In a significant achievement for Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s leading automobile manufacturer, their TOUR range of cars exclusively designed for the commercial segment has surpassed the milestone of 5 lakh units sold in the Indian market. Maruti TOUR range, recognized as the leading and fastest-growing commercial vehicle range, has become a game-changer in the commercial mobility landscape, providing countless growth opportunities to businesses and individuals alike.

TOUR Range’s Impact on the Commercial Vehicle Market

Launched to meet the dynamic demands of the commercial vehicle market, the TOUR range has seamlessly addressed the diverse needs of businesses, contributing to its widespread success. Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed his thoughts on this momentous occasion, stating, “Our TOUR range has become a part of several entrepreneurial aspirations, acting as a trusted partner on their road to success.”

One of the key factors attributing to the success of the TOUR range is its commitment to minimizing downtime for businesses. The vehicles have consistently delivered on this promise, ensuring uninterrupted operations for their users. Additionally, the TOUR range is equipped with essential features to comply with government regulations, and the availability of CNG powertrain options significantly reduces running costs while contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

Maruti TOUR range has played a crucial role in various commercial sectors, including travel and tourism, app aggregators, and employee transportation. Comprising five distinct models – Tour H1 (Alto K10), Tour H3 (WagonR), Tour S (Dzire), Tour M (Ertiga), and Tour V (EECO) – the range offers a diverse portfolio to cater to a wide spectrum of requirements within the commercial sector. Each model is designed for enhanced operational efficiency, providing high fuel economy and unparalleled reliability.

A notable feature of the TOUR range is the option of a CNG powertrain, aligning with the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices within the commercial vehicle sector. This forward-thinking approach not only benefits the environment but also helps customers increase their income by reducing running costs.

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance: Making TOUR Range Accessible to Aspiring Taxi Owners

Maruti Suzuki has made the TOUR range easily accessible through the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance program, offering a convenient financing option for aspiring taxi owners. This program facilitates the acquisition of TOUR vehicles at low-interest rates, enabling individuals to venture into the fleet management business. Prospective buyers can customize their loan amount and down payment through various financing partners, providing flexibility and ease of ownership.

Beyond the commercial success, Maruti Suzuki has played a pioneering role in revolutionizing the fleet segment by introducing advanced technology at accessible price points. The TOUR range vehicles come equipped with essential functionalities such as a speed limiting system, ensuring adherence to government regulations and safe operations.

The achievement of 5 lakh sales for the TOUR range underscores Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions to the commercial vehicle segment. As the TOUR range continues to evolve and meet the evolving needs of businesses, Maruti Suzuki remains at the forefront of driving innovation and excellence in the Indian automotive industry.