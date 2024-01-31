Maruti XL6 Owner Sets His Car On Fire Inside Authorized Dealer Showroom

Unusual Incident Unfolds – Shocking Scene as New Car Owner Sets Maruti XL6 Ablaze

In a bizarre incident that has left the automotive community stunned, a brand new Maruti XL6 MPV went up in flames inside an authorized dealer showroom. The shocking act, caught on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media, leaving many puzzled about the motive behind such an extreme action.

Troubled Ownership Journey

The owner, identified as Geet Vaishnav from Rampayali, a village in Madhya Pradesh, had purchased the Maruti XL6 just a month ago, investing approximately Rs 13 lakh in the vehicle. Dissatisfied with the car’s performance due to a reported technical fault, Vaishnav brought the vehicle to the Kamathi Motor Servicing Center in Garra on Sunday.

Mitesh Surana, the in-charge of the service center, revealed that the car was new, and the owner had come in for its first servicing. After registering his complaint, Vaishnav was informed that the vehicle would be attended to, with a deadline set until 4:30 pm.

Unraveling the Mystery

The shocking turn of events occurred when Vaishnav, arriving at the service center at two o’clock, took an unprecedented step. Without clear reasons, he allegedly sprinkled petrol on his new Maruti XL6 and set it ablaze, creating a chaotic scene within the showroom. Efforts were made to extinguish the fire, but the intensity proved too much, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle.

The perplexing question of why the car owner resorted to such drastic measures remains unanswered. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident, and the Maruti dealer has filed a complaint with the local police. No one was injured in this incident, reports Bharat Dainik.

Maruti XL6: A Premium Model with a Strong Market Presence

The Maruti XL6, positioned as a premium version of the popular Ertiga, has been a standout performer in its segment, boasting a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Its popularity makes this incident all the more unusual, and automotive enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further details to understand the motivations behind the shocking act.

As investigations unfold, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the diverse challenges faced by the automotive industry, ranging from technical issues to extreme reactions from disgruntled vehicle owners. There have been incidents where angry owners have staged protests at dealer showrooms. But sprinkling petrol on your own car inside a dealer showroom premises is something unheard of.