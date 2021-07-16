2021 Mercedes AMG E 53, AMG E 63 S Launch Price Rs 1.02 Cr Onwards

Mercedes-Benz India has launched two new cars – E 63 S 4MATIC+ and E 53 4MATIC+

Luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz adds two new performance based AMG products to its India lineup. The AMG E 53 4MATIC+ is priced at Rs 1.02 crore, while AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ carries a price tag of Rs 1.70 crore. All prices are ex-sh.

It may be recalled that AMG remains the highest growing segment for the automaker in terms of H1 2021 sales. These two new cars add to the company portfolio in India that currently comprises of 11 AMG offerings.

Two Performance Sedans

Launched in the performance sedan segment, AMG E 53 4M+ is the second AMG 53 series product introduced in India, and the first with a sedan body shape. AMG E 63 S 4M+ follows the ‘One Man One Engine’ philosophy and stays true to the AMG promise of ‘Driving Performance’. These two performance sedans are based on the E-Class, which is the best-selling model from the company. They come in with colour options of Graphite Grey Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic and High-Tech Silver Metallic.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 highlights gets exterior dimensions at 190.6 inch length, 80.9 inch width and 64.1 inch front track width. It rides on a 113.1 inch wheelbase and gets curb weight at 2,008 kgs. Mercedes E 63S stands 196.2 inches in length, 81.3 inches in width and gets track width at 64.9 inches the wheelbase is at 115.7 inches

It gets a restyled front segment with AMG specific radiator grille. Exterior highlights also include flat LED headlamps, a central cooling air inlet that is larger than before and two new tail lamps extending to the boot lid linked by a high gloss chrome strip.

The AMG E 53 4M+ rides on 19 inch light-alloy wheels with an aerodynamically optimized 5-twin-spoke design. The AMG E 63S sports 20 inch 5-twin-spoke light alloy wheels as standard. These wheels are aerodynamically optimized, painted in matt black or high-gloss tantalum grey colour option.

Interior highlights

The seats are done up in Nappa leather with AMG seat upholstery layout with ‘AMG’ badging seen on the backrests of driver and co-passenger seats. There is an MBUX infotainment with touchscreen and touchpad that is intelligent voice controlled, ambient lighting, and a twin spoke AMG steering wheel with integrated buttons. The instrument cluster receives 3 AMG display styles of Modern Classic, Sport and Supersport.

AMG E 53 4MATIC+ is powered by a 3 liter, 6 cylinder engine with Meredes EQ Boost mild hybrid system. This engine makes 430 hp power and 520 Nm torque mated to a 9 speed gearbox. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is possible in 4.4 seconds.

AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ is powered by a 4 liter, V8 bi-turbo engine making 603 hp power and 850 Nm torque mated to a 9 speed automatic transmission. Acceleration upto the 100 km/p mark is possible in 3.3 seconds. The E 63S gets 6 drive modes of Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and RACE, while the E 53 gets 5 drive programs of Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. The Mercedes Benz AMG brand is retailed through the AMG Performance Centers situated in all Indian metros.