Mercedes EQC Electric SUV India Launch Price Rs 99.3 Lakh

The Indian automotive industry is actively focusing on all-electric and electrified forms of powertrains across a wide price segment. In the ‘relatively’ affordable category, our market has only three desirable choices: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona. Mahindra Electric is almost ready with the eXUV300 (a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV).

On the higher end of the spectrum, luxury car manufacturers are also analysing the feasibility of their successful global EVs in India. Porsche India recently confirmed the launch of the performance-focused Taycan four-door coupe.

Now, Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new EQC all-electric compact luxury crossover SUV at a starting price of Rs 99.3 lakhs, ex-sh. This is an introductory price, and is only valid for the first 50 buyers.

The German automaker had showcased the same at Auto Expo 2020, held in early February. The first 50 buyers of the Mercedes EQC will also get the wall charger as well as installation free of cost.

Introduced to the world at 2018 Paris Motor Show as the production version of Mercedes-Benz’s 2016 Generation EQ concept, the all-new EQC (internal codename: N293) is based on the current-gen GLC. It is one of 10 new ‘three-pointed star EVs’ coming to reality by 2022.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQC has no direct rivals in India but in foreign markets, it faces strong competition from the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE and Tesla Model X. Indian EV enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for Tesla’s arrival for quite a few years.

Powertrain and specs

Available only in EQC400 4MATIC (AWD) avatar, the 2020MY Mercedes-Benz EQC400 is powered by dual asynchronous electric motors (one on each axle) collectively rated at 300kW or 402bhp. Peak torque stands at 760Nm. The EV is able to do a 0-100km/h acceleration sprint in 5.1 seconds. However, top speed is limited to just 180km/h — considerably lower than most cars coming at half its price point.

The 80kWh battery pack promises a range of 354km on a full charge as per the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Interestingly, WLTP (World harmonized Light-duty vehicles Test Procedure) rates it as 417km. Using a DC fast-charger, the electric SUV can attain 80 per cent charge from nearly empty in about 40 minutes.

On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQC400 is as rich as other modern-day ICE products in the portfolio. For starters, the list includes a pair of 10.25-inch screens loaded with the latest MBUX infotainment suite. Drivers can also adjust the amount of brake re-gen via dedicated paddles behind the steering wheel.