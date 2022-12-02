Mercedes GLB, Electric EQB SUV Launch Price Rs 63.8 L, Rs 74.5 L

Launched alongside Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB electric SUV is priced at Rs. 74.5 lakh (ex-sh) and carves its own niche of a 7-seater electric luxury SUV

When it comes to luxury cars in India, there is no beating the three-pointed star. Even with high-seller like the E-Class in its arsenal, Mercedes-Benz India reported a slight decline in Q3 2022. Still, it outsells all rivals to remain the No 1 luxury car brand in India.

Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its Indian portfolio with the launch of the much-awaited GLB three-row SUV and its electric sibling, EQB. Introductory pricing for GLB 200 is INR 63.8 Lakhs, GLB 220d is INR 66.8 Lakhs, GLB 220d 4MATIC is INR 69.8 Lakhs and EQB 300 4MATIC is INR 74.5 Lakhs (all prices are ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB

After Mercedes-Benz EQC and EQS, EQB is the third all-electric vehicle launched this year. This way, Mercedes-Benz displays its commitment to an eco-friendly future. The company claims that GLB’s striking design, flexible seating positions, legroom, and load compartment make it a highly practical urban SUV for daily usage.

Launching the SUV siblings, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are excited to wrap up 2022 with the key introduction of two versatile 7-seater SUVs the GLB & EQB. Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets.

He said, “They can seat up to 7 passengers and offer a choice of space configurations while also being able to navigate rough terrain effortlessly. For the first time, we are offering three powertrains, a petrol, diesel, and an electric for our customers.

The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate-neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in Mercedes-Benz India portfolio. We have also introduced attractive ownership propositions like industry best warranties on both the SUVs for an enhanced customer experience.”

Specs & Features

With GLB and EQB 7 seater SUVs, Mercedes-Benz is targeting large nuclear families wanting more space for their active lifestyle and dynamic requirements. Mercedes-Benz GLB offers a 40:20:40 split and folding second-row seat, and a lot of knee room for 2nd-row passengers. Both GLB and EQB bear similar designs as global models. Three powertrain options are available for GLB: Petrol 4×2, Diesel 4×2 and Diesel 4×4.

The EQB 300 4MATIC is fitted with a 66.5 kWh battery. It has two motors with a combined power output of 168 kW and torque of 390 Nm and the 4Matic AWD system is standard. EQB can be charged with a maximum power of up to 100 kW with DC charging. With that, the charging time is 32 minutes for 10-80% charge.

On the inside, Mercedes-Benz boasts high-resolution screens and graphics, a customizable

display, learning-capable software, and Voice Control with natural language recognition. Active park assist is offered as well. Starting from Rs. 63.8 lakh (ex-sh), GLB competes with Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jeep Grand Cherokee and the likes, while EQB seems to be a lone ranger as there are no 7-seater electric SUVs in India at that price.