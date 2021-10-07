Mercedes S Class SKD Version Launch Price Rs 60 L Lower Than CBU

Mercedes Benz had launched the seventh generation S-Class in India earlier in June this year as CBU – It competes against BMW 7 Series and Audi A8

Mercedes Benz India has always been looking to increase its local operations. Over the years, they have launched many locally-assembled SKD (Semi Knocked Down). Many of the company’s high-performance AMG branded cars like GLC 43 Coupe are now locally assembled through SKD kits at its Pune-based facility.

The German marque has been renowned for its exceptional build quality and technologies over the years. Today, Mercedes has launched a more affordable SKD version of the S-Class in India. It is priced from Rs 1.57 crore for the S 350d and Rs 1.62 crore for the S 450 4MATIC. This is about Rs 60 lakhs lower than the CBU variants.

Mercedes S-Class SKD Price CBU Price Diff S 350 d Rs 1.57 cr Rs 2.17 cr (450 d) Rs 60 lakh S 450 Rs 1.62 cr Rs 2.19 cr Rs 55 lakh

Mercedes S Class SKD – Features To Miss Out

Apart from a more accessible price tag, this new S-Class will also miss out on a few gizmos from its CBU (Completely Built Unit) predecessor to make it more India-centric. The new S-Class will be offered with 19-inch alloy wheels instead of 20-inch units offered in the current model. Features such as rear axle steering and front massage seats will also be removed from the equipment. Instead, Mercedes will offer seat kinetics which minimises body roll during hard cornering.

The 4D Burmester audio system will be replaced by a 3D Burmester sound system with a 710 Watts amplifier. The diesel-powered S400d 4Matic variant will be replaced by a more affordable S350d variant with rear-wheel drive. The S450 trim will be offered with a 4Matic AWD system in the SKD version of S-Class.

The SKD derivative of S-Class would not receive the top-spec AMG Line trim and would probably be discontinued from the lineup. If not then the AMG Line trim will continue to be offered as a CBU. Rest of the features are more or less similar to the CBU version.

Features on Offer

New S-Class now also has the Driving Assistance Package 5.0, latest generation with new and improved functions. It includes sophisticated Advanced Driver Assistance systems (ADAS) such as Active Brake Assist, Pre-Safe Plus, Pre-Safe Impulse Side, Active Parking Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Distance Assist Distronic and Attention Assist.

Powertrain Options

The diesel engine remains same, but delivers lesser power and torque. In its CBU guise, this 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine delivered 330 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Now, it delivers 286 hp and 600 Nm.

On the other hand, S-Class S450 continues with the same engine specs. It is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine which pumps out 367 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox is offered as standard across both units. Two service packages are on offer – Compact Package: S450 (Rs. 82,900 for 2 years) | S 450 (Rs.93,500 for 2 years).