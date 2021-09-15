MG Astor Arrives At Dealer Showroom This Weekend – Engine Specs Revealed

MG Astor will be offered with one of the largest sunroof in its segment which measures 65-inches and is called Skylight Roof

With the onset of festive season, Indian auto industry witnesses multiple new launches. It is expected to be no different this year. One of the most highly anticipated launches will be MG Astor which made its India debut today. It will go on display at dealer showrooms across India from this weekend while launch is expected to take place later this month. Bookings are expected to start soon.

Astor, in its true essence, is an IC-powered derivative of the fully electric ZS EV which has been on sale since early 2020. The carmaker already made a presentation about Astor being the first fully indigenous AI-enabled car in India.

Astor will be made available in five trims namely Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. It will be positioned below Hector to take on the likes of other compact C-segment SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

Dimensions & Colour Options

The crossover features subtle yet significant variations in design when compared to its battery-powered sibling. In terms of dimensions, the SUV will measure 4,323mm long, 1,809mm wide and 1,644mm tall. It will offer a wheelbase of 2,585mm and a ground clearance of 205mm. MG is likely to offer five colour options on Astor including White, Red, Orange, Black and Silver.

Features on offer

As with other MG models in India, Astor will be packed to the gills as far as features are concerned. It will be equipped with five cameras which will deliver a 360-degree view as well as six radars to deliver level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functionalities. This includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning and much more.

Other features on offer will include a 7-inch LCD MID instrument console and a 10.1-inch wide-angle infotainment unit. The infotainment system will be laced with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MG’s in-built iSmart connected car tech and JioSaavn app for music/videos. The infotainment system also comes embedded with a Jio sim which offers a 4G connectivity suite along with IoT tech for access to real-time infotainment and telematics.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powering Astor will be two petrol engine options- a 1.5-litre VTi naturally aspirated unit and a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. The former will be rated to churn out 110 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the latter can pump out 140 PS and 220 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre unit will be available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an 8-step CVT unit. The 1.3-litre unit will be exclusively mated to a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

There will be no diesel motor on offer. Top variants will get drive modes as well in the form of Normal, Urban and Dynamic. Upon its launch, it is expected to be priced within the range of Rs 8-13 lakh (ex-showroom).