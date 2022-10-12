MG Astor Buyers Awaiting Delivery Get Freebies Worth Rs 10k

MG launched freebies to reward customers’ patience as the semiconductor woes impact AT and CVT variant deliveries

MG India launched its Astor compact SUV at the end of 2021. As far as sales are concerned, Astor garnered 980 units in September 2022. It secured 7th place in compact SUV sales. Astor is currently the only one among compact SUVs to offer level-2 ADAS systems.

Though there is demand for Astor, deliveries have been slow. This is because production has been affected due to parts / chips shortage. MG India has taken an innovative route to keep customer anxiety in check. Anxiety in the form of waiting period for Astor CVT and AT variants. MG launched freebies to retain existing Astor CVT & AT bookings and reduce cancellations. Along the way, bring a feeling of joy to their waiting customers.

MG Astor Freebies

Named as Worth Waiting For 3.0 (WWF), this program is applicable to Astor CVT & AT variant booked customers till 31st May’2022. MG India is confident that this program will help the dealership teams in converting customer anxiety into delight by giving additional benefits over and above the existing WWF 2.0 rewards.

Customers who are eligible under WWF 3.0 program, get to choose benefits from 3 sets of options. Firstly, we have a Chrome Kit which involves a Chrome tailgate garnish, a Chrome taillight garnish, ORVMs and door handles covered in chrome and a Front lower chrome surround.

Secondly, we have a Protection Kit which involves a Bumper corner protector, Door protector, Rear bull bar, and Designer mats. Lastly, customers get to choose any item from AMC/Extended Warranty/Merchandise/ Accessory that is worth up to Rs. 10,000. WWF 3.0 benefit will be applicable on Astor CVT & AT models retailed in DMS from 1st Oct 22 to 31st Oct 22, for all backorders as per DMS till 31st May 22.

For options 1 & 2, complete cost of WWF 3.0 package will be borne by MG India. Option 3, however, will offer benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 on customer’s choice within AMC / Extended Warranty / Merchandise/ Accessory. If the choice supersedes the Rs. 10,000, an additional cost will be at customer’s expense.

Specs & Features

MG Astor gets design elements like an expansive celestial grille, LED Hawkeye headlamps with DRLs, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, shark fin antenna, edgy tail lamps and chrome-tipped dual exhaust as well. Mid-spec and top-spec variants get alloy wheels in different formats, while base variant gets 16” steel wheels with wheel covers.

Among compact SUVs, Astor is fairly feature-rich with an i-smart connectivity suite that has 80+ connected car features on top-spec variants. These include a digital key with Bluetooth, live location sharing, anti-theft immobilization, remote functions, geofencing and weather information. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, engine start/stop button, cruise control, 6-way power adjustable driver seat, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and power foldable ORVMs.

Not just that. TPMS, electronic parking brake, reverse parking camera, 360 degree monitoring, cornering assistance in fog lamps, dual airbags, ESP, TCS, active cornering brake control, hill hold control, hill descent control, rear parking sensors, engine immobilizer and rear defogger. Some key ADAS features offered are adaptive cruise control, lane functions, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, speed assist system, intelligent headlamp control, blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.