MG Astor Launch Price Rs 9.78 L To Rs 16.78 L – Full Details Revealed

MG Astor offers the most number of segment-leading features among its nearest rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The latest entrant to the compact SUV space, MG Astor has been priced from Rs 9.78 lakh, ex-sh. MG Astor was officially unveiled a couple of weeks ago. As established earlier, Astor is the IC engine-powered version of ZS EV which is already on sale in India. However, the former wears an updated attire in comparison to its battery-powered sibling.

MG Astor Prices (Introductory) and Variants

MG Astor base petrol variant is priced from Rs 9.78 lakhs, ex-sh. It comes with a lot of features, which are not on offer with rivals. Below is a detailed look at the features on offer with MG Astor base variant – Style.

MG is offering Astor a whole bunch of class-leading gizmos apart from the usual set of bells and whistles. The carmaker is the first in this segment to offer ADAS (advanced driver assistant system) with LEVEL 2 Autonomous features. It is also the first car in India to be offered with a personalised Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot in the cabin.

In addition to the Style variant, MG Astor comes in Super, Smart and Sharp variants. These too are loaded with features. Bookings will open from 21st Oct, but you can start reserving your booking from today itself. Deliveries will start in Nov. MG plans to deliver about 5,000 units of Astor in 2021.

Speaking about price, MG Astor Style MT is priced from Rs 9.78 lakhs. MG Astor Super MT is priced from Rs 11.28 lakh. MG Astor Super CVT automatic is priced from Rs 12.68 lakh. MG Astor Smart MT is priced from Rs 12.98 lakh, Smart CVT is Rs 14.18 lakh and Smart Turbo 6AT is from Rs 15.88 lakh. Top of the line MG Astor Sharp is priced from Rs 13.98 lakh for manual to Rs 16.78 lakh for turbo petrol AT.

Updated Design

Speaking of design, Astor gets the same silhouette as ZS EV but subtle variations in styling are noticeable. For example, the hexagonal front grille with a celestial pattern flanked by sleeker LED headlamps on each side marks a clear distinction between both SUVs. The dual-tone diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels are the most attractive highlights in the side profile.

The rear end looks more contemporary with highlights such as wraparound LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler and faux twin exhaust tips. In terms of dimensions, Astor measures 4,323mm in length, 1,809mm in width and is 1,650mm in height. The SUV offers a wheelbase of 2,585 and a ground clearance close to 200mm. These numbers also translate to a generous space inside the cabin as well.

Powertrain Options & Variants

Getting into its powertrain details, MG will be offering Astor with two engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 1.35-litre turbo petrol mill. The former kicks out 109 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque while being paired with either a six-speed manual or an 8-step CVT automatic gearbox.

The latter pumps out 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque and is available exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It has a long list of rivals including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.