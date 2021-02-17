MG Astor Registered In India – Name For ZS Petrol SUV?

MG ZS petrol SUV will compete against the Korean cousins- Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

MG Motor has had an impressive run in the Indian market ever since it set foot in July 2019. Hector’s success followed up by the launch of the electric crossover ZS EV, Hector Plus and Gloster in 2020 – resulted MG registering a staggering 77% sales growth in 2020, despite of pandemic.

The British-origin carmaker is now planning to launch its conventional fossil-fueled iteration of the ZS EV crossover in the country. Launch is expected to tale place later this year, by Diwali 2021. Ahead of that, MG Motor India has registered a new name – ASTOR. Rhyming well with their other SUVs Hector and Gloster – It is likely that Astor is the name of ZS petrol variant.

Petrol ZS will be the smallest SUV on offer from MG in India. It will sit below the Hector and Gloster in company line-up. Interestingly, Astor is 5 letter word, Hector is 6 letter and Gloster is 7 letter. Is there a naming pattern to be noticed here?

Latest Spy Shots

Images of ZS Petrol being tested at night have been shared by automotive enthusiasts Prabhjyot and Dhruvashish. In this case, the vehicle is under heavy camouflage and wears a temporary red registration plate.

Interestingly, this test mule is wearing the sticker – Emergency Brakes / Maintain Safe Distance. Earlier, MG ASTOR test mules were spotted with radar modules for ADAS features. It is likely that this test mule is also wearing the same modules and are testing emergency braking on public roads.

Exterior Design

The crossover was displayed at MG’s pavilion at the AutoExpo held earlier last year. Design-wise, ZS Petrol seems to be in line with the facelifted car which is on sale in many international markets, therefore, one can witness subtle variations in styling with respect to ZS EV which is based on the pre-facelift model. For starters, it receives angular sleek-looking LED projector headlamps with a revised front bumper which gives a sharper looking front end.

The main difference, however, is the radiator grille with a honeycomb mesh design and similarly designed air intake valves below, different from 3-D spoked grille present in ZS EV. Side profile remains almost identical to the pre-facelift model. At rear, a different pair of taillights were in use which could be auxiliary units. The taillamps showcased at the AutoExpo were of a sweeping design which looked sleek.

The rear bumper with reflector assembly and rear diffuser are also different from the ones present at the EV. MG’s signature octagonal badging makes its presence on the boot lid and expectedly on the front grille as well. It also gets a pair of roof rails on top.

Expected Powertrain Options

Speaking of its powertrain, it is likely to be offered with two engine options. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is good enough for 120 PS of power and 150 Nm of peak torque. The other being a sportier 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit which kicks out 163 PS of power and 230 Nm of torque. Transmission is likely to be carried out by a 6-speed manual as standard for both units with options of an automatic gearbox as well.

Expected Launch & Price

Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. Going by the prices of Hector Plus and Gloster, it is expected that MG Motor will price ZS Petrol very competitively around Rs 8-14 lakh, ex-sh. It is expected to hit showrooms in India in the second half of 2021.