MG Astor Prices June 2022 – Increased By Up To Rs 46k (New Vs Old)

MG Astor competes against other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti S-Cross

Frequent price increase has become the norm in the Indian auto industry thanks to rising input costs. MG Motor is the latest victim which has silently increased prices for Astor by up to Rs 46,000 depending on the variant. Prices of the compact C-segment SUV now range between Rs 10.28 lakh and Rs 18.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Launched back in October 2021, Astor sales are nowhere near segment leaders. Avg monthly sales of Astor are in the 2-3k range. It’s not that there is less demand for Astor, in fact it is the opposite. But production is largely impacted due to ongoing chip shortage.

MG Astor Prices June 2022

The new prices are effective from June 2022. MG offers Astor in five trims namely Style, Super, Sharp, Smart, and Savvy. Apart from an increase in price, no other update has been reported on the mid-size SUV. Prices for the 1.5-litre variants have gone up by Rs 30,000 to Rs 46,000.

On the other hand, prices for 1.3-litre versions, which are available only in Smart and Sharp variants, have witnessed a price hike in the range of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. The Super variant with a manual gearbox has received the highest hike of Rs 46,000. In total there are two variants to choose from including engine and gearbox options.

MG Astor is one of the most well-kitted SUVs in its segment with some class-leading features up its sleeve. Some notable creature comforts include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, connected car tech, an AI assistant, panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera to name a few.

In terms of safety, Astor gets multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake, an electronic stability programme (ESP) and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with Autonomous Level 2 technology. ADAS in Astor consists of a wide range of advanced safety features including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping / departure assist, blind-spot detection and more.

Powertrain Options

The Chinese-owned British brand offers two petrol engine options on Astor including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mill and a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. The former kicks out 109 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque while the latter pumps out 138 bhp and 220 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.3-litre unit is exclusively mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. MG offers five paint schemes on Astor including Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

Last month, MG Motor recorded 1 lakh cumulative sales volume ever since it set foot in India in July 2019 with the launch of Hector. While demand is high, the carmaker is able to manage to dispatch a small percentage of this demand due to the ongoing crisis of semiconductor chip shortages.