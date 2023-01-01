MG Car Sales Dec 2022 Registers Growth – Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV

MG Motor India reported a 52.90 percent YoY sales growth for December 2022 but a dip in MoM sales

MG Motor India gears up for the launch of the new Hector facelift that is set to go on sale from early this year. The company promises a revamp in its exterior and interior design while a major highlight will be the ADAS package that will also make its way onto the Hector facelift. Production has already commenced at the company’s Halol Plant in Gujarat.

MG is also planning to unveil the two-door Air EV at 2023 Auto Expo to be held later this month. It was also recently that MG Motor India rolled out the 1 lakh unit of Hector SUV for the Halol plant. The Hector was introduced in India in 2019 allowing it to achieve this target in a matter of 3 years.

MG Motor Sales Dec 2022

Speaking of retail sales in December 2022, MG Motor India reported sales of 3,899 units in the past month, a 52.90 percent YoY growth from 2,550 units sold in Dec 2021. This was a 1,349 unit volume growth. MoM sales however dipped 180 units and by 4.41 percent from 4,079 units sold in Nov 2022.

The company has innovative plans to spur up demand with special emphasis on the electric vehicle segment. MG Motor India is planning partnerships with several established players in this field such as Jio BP and BPCL for setting up electric vehicle charging stations across the country. To date 150 chargers have been set up as a part of the company’s EV initiative.

In the EV segment, MG Motor has the ZS EV electric SUV that has seen outstanding growth over the past year by over 60 percent. The Advanced Gloster, launched in August 2022, has also been raking in good sales. New Gloster comes in at a base trim starting at Rs 31.99 lakhs, making it around Rs 50,000 over its earlier counterpart. MG Gloster takes on the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq as well as Hyundai Tucson and facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross to some extent.

MG Motor Achievements

MG Motor India that conducts its production operations from Halol in Gujarat boasts of an annual production of 1.25 lakh units. This facility offers employment to around 2,500 workers and the company plans added investment into this plant and augment capacities. In the year 2022, MG car sales in India stood at 48,063 units, which is 19.34% growth over 2021 sales of 40,273 units.

It may be recalled that MG Motor had topped the list of Sales Satisfaction Index for 2021 with 881 points while in 2022, MG once again commanded the top spot with the same score of 881 points. MG Motor India currently has the Astor, Hector, Gloster and ZS EV in its company portfolio.

MG Motor has several aces to its name. For starters, it was the first to introduce India’s first Internet SUV called the MG Hector. It also brought in the MG ZS EV, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV and the MG Gloster – India’s first Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV. The MG Astor is another SUV introduced by the company that is India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology. As a part of the company’s vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, several across-the-board ‘experiences’ can be witnessed in the auto sector as on date.