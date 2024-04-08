MG Cloud EV Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Launch In 2025

The collaboration between MG Motor and JSW has stirred anticipation among automotive enthusiasts, and these spy shots of the MG Cloud EV adds further excitement to the mix

In a significant development in India’s electric vehicle (EV) market, the much-anticipated MG Cloud EV has been spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads. This sighting marks a pivotal moment in the partnership between MG Motor and JSW, as they gear up to introduce a range of new cars in the country.

MG Cloud EV Spied Testing In India

Set to be marketed under the newly formed JSW-MG branding, the electric vehicle has already made its mark in international markets. Known as the Wuling Cloud EV in Indonesia and the Baojun Yunduo in China, it is expected to make waves in the Indian automotive scene under the moniker MG Cloud EV.

With dimensions measuring 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,652 mm in height, the MG Cloud EV boasts a spacious interior capable of accommodating five passengers comfortably. Positioned to rival contenders like the BYD Dolphin and Volkswagen ID.3, the MG Cloud EV stands out with its sleek design and impressive specifications.

Internationally, the MG Cloud EV is available with two battery options: 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh, offering drive ranges of up to 360 kilometers and 460 kilometers respectively. This versatility ensures that consumers have options tailored to their specific needs and driving habits, bolstering the appeal of the electric vehicle in a rapidly evolving market.

MG Cloud EV Spied – Interiors

Inside the MG Cloud EV, drivers will find a host of cutting-edge features designed to enhance the driving experience. An 8.8-inch full LCD instrument screen complements either a 10.1-inch or 15.6-inch central control screen, providing intuitive access to essential vehicle functions. Moreover, the MG Cloud EV comes with LingOS 2.0 ecological cockpit, underscoring its commitment to innovation and connectivity.

Safety remains a top priority for MG Motor and JSW, evident in the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and six airbags in the MG Cloud EV. These features offer peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike, reinforcing the vehicle’s reputation as a leader in safety technology.

As the automotive industry shifts towards electrification, the arrival of the MG Cloud EV signals a bold step forward for India’s EV ecosystem. With its combination of style, performance, and advanced technology, the MG Cloud EV is poised to redefine the standards for electric vehicles in the country. Stay tuned for further updates as the eagerly anticipated launch of the MG Cloud EV draws closer.