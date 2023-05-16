MG Comet EV Dealer Dispatch Starts – First Customer Delivery Soon

MG Comet EV comes in at an introductory price from Rs 7.98-9.98 lakh – Bookings are now open

MG Motor India expands its electric portfolio in India with the new Comet EV, a two door electric model. With this new electric offering, the company targets sales in Tier II and Tier III cities. Ahead of the start of deliveries, the first batch of the MG Comet EV has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across India. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vinay Patil for the exclusive images.

The MG Comet is based on the GSEV platform. Its body is made of solid steel with structural safety enhanced via 17 hot stamping panels placed across its body-in-white. Features show off a closed front grille, sleek headlamps, full width LED strip and prominent bumpers. It also gets large doors for easy access.

MG Comet EV Bookings Open

MG Comet prices were announced a few days ago. It is priced from Rs 7.98-9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices and are valid for the first 5,000 bookings, following which the prices are set to be increased.

Order books have also opened via the company’s official website or through dealerships at a down payment of Rs 11,000. The company has also introduced the ‘Track and Trace’ feature so as to allow buyers to track booking status on their phones while also relating to a more transparent in-car buying experience.

MG Comet is a two door car. It measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, 1,640mm in height and rides on a 2,010mm long wheelbase. Tyre size is at 145 / 70 with 12 inch wheels. Turning radius is at 4.2m thus ensuring its practicality both while tackling crowded, narrow streets and tight parking spaces.

Despite its diminutive size, the MG Comet does get some advanced features. These include dual 10.25 inch screens that include a touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument display offering access to music, turn by turn navigation, real time traffic updates and weather information. MG Comet EV production has commenced at the company’s facility in Halol, Gujarat. It is being offered in three variants of Pace, Play, and Plush. Colour options include Beach Bay (blue), Serenity (green), Sundowner (orange) and Flex (red).

MG Comet EV – Range at 230 kms

MG Comet EV draws its power via a 17.3 kWh battery pack mounted on its rear axle offering 42 hp power and 110 Nm torque. It can be charged via a 3.3 kW charger from 0-80 percent in 5 hours or from 0-100 percent in 7 hours to offer a range of 230 kms and top speed of 100 km/h. Braking is via disk brakes in the front and drum brakes at the rear. It also gets three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

MG Comet EV is available with an MG e-Shield ownership package that includes 3 year/1 lakh km warranty, 3 years roadside assistance, 3 free labour services. The MG Comet’s 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery also receives an 8 years or 1,20,000 km warranty.