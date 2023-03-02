MG Comet EV Unveiled – The futuristic Smart EV with vintage charm

MG Comet EV could come with around 200 km of range – That should be good for urban commutes

Increasing vehicle sales has directly accounted for congestion, pollution and traffic in large and mid-tier cities in India. With cars getting larger, parking space has drastically turned into hassles. This issue is tenfold in China. Major Chinese carmakers have now included mini EVs in their portfolio which appears to be a one-stop solution for most of these issues.

In India, MG wants to explore a similar strategy and has planned a mini EV, spotted testing multiple times. It is a rebadged Wuling Air EV, that is now announced for India. Keeping in line with MG Motor India’s portfolio of naming their vehicles after British fighter planes, this upcoming EV is christened MG Comet EV.

From runway to highway: MG Motor’s Comet Smart EV pays homage to British aviation

MG likes to name its vehicles after British airplanes. Hector was named after a WWII British fighter biplane from the 1930s. Similarly, Gloster is named after a prototype jet-engine aircraft from 1941. In this sense, Comet is named after a 1934 British airplane participating in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, commented “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where New Age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others. We at MG, through ‘Comet’, intend to take the needed decisive steps and a ‘leap of faith’ in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us.”

In Indonesia, Wuling Air EV prices start from IDR 250 Million (Rs. 13.2 lakh, ex-sh). If similar pricing is followed, it would be slightly more expensive than Tata Tiago EV and recently launched Citroen eC3. Product positioning would be key for MG in tapping into a niche segment. If marketed as a lifestyle urban round-about vehicle for the wealthy, we can see MG Comet EV selling in good numbers.

For mainstream buyers, Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 are likely to make a lot more sense. Tiago EV price starts from Rs. 8.69 lakh and eC3 starts from Rs. 11.50 lakh (both prices ex-sh). If MG Comet EV is priced between Rs. 12 lakh and 14 lakh, it would be very well accepted by the target audience looking for a premium city-only vehicle.

Specs & Features

MG Comet EV will be based on GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) platform by JV SAIC-GM-Wuling. In Indonesia, Wuling Air EV is offered in SWB (Standard Wheel Base, 2-door, 2-seater) measuring 2599 mm in length and LWB (Long Wheel Base, 2-door, 4-seater) measuring 2974 mm in length. It is not yet sure which version India will get.

Regardless, 1505 mm width and 1631 mm height are likely to be similar. To keep the costs in check, MG is likely to offer the smaller 17.3 kWh battery pack instead of the larger 26.7 kWh battery pack. The smaller battery is good enough for 200 km of range. The larger pack claims to deliver a 300 km range. EV components are likely to be sourced from Tata AutoComp and Gotion using LFP cells as Nexon EV. Features will include automatic climate control, dual 10.2” horizontal screens for infotainment and instrumentation, a 2-spoke steering wheel, premium upholstery likely to be finished in white, an electronic parking brake, 12” alloy wheels, a single-pane sunroof and the likes. It is likely to launch by mid-2023.