MG Cyberster Electric Sportscar Teased – 800 Kms Range, 5G Capabilities

The MG Cyberster EV is claimed to be the world’s first supercar to have a gaming cockpit

The MG Cyberster two-door electric sportscar concept has revealed in the form of digital renderings ahead of its world premiere on March 31. The future ready concept will serve as a demonstration platform for the automaker’s technical prowess and design direction.

MG Cyberster

Styled by MG Motor’s global design team, the Cyberster derives its inspiration from the yesteryear’s MGB Roadster convertible but it is thoroughly modern machine. The design study’s almond-shaped LED headlamps and narrow slot of a grille play homage to the classic MG sportscars and cabriolets, but the sharp bumper splitters represent futuristic approach.

The massive wheels have tight clearance with the bodywork, giving the car a race-ready stance. The heavily contoured sheet metal surfaces add a dramatic effect to the electric sportscar’s profile. The Kammback styling of the rear end is another nod to the vintage automotive design, but it is also an aerodynamically sound element which is highlighted by the LED lighting signature.

What do we know so far?

Nothing much has been revealed so far but we know that the MG Cyberster concept packs an electric powertrain which is capable of covering 800 km on a single charge. The car is claimed to reach 100 kmph from standstill in under 3 seconds. More details about the motor and battery specifications are expected to be revealed at the time of global debut.

MG will introduce its next generation connectivity suite on the Cyberster concept which will support 5G technology. It is a sportscar concept but it is also a technology demonstration platform, and so, expect a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) amounting to at least level 3 autonomy.

The interiors have not been revealed yet but MG Motor describes the vehicle as the world’s first supercar to be equipped with a gaming cockpit to attract the Gen Z.

Will it be produced?

MG has not discussed any plans to come up with a production version of the Cyberster, but it could lead to a limited series model which could be marketed as a brand shaper. The various technologies that are on board will eventually make their way to the automaker’s future products.

In India, MG is gearing up to introduce the petrol version of the ZS compact crossover which will go on sale as the brand’s most affordable product when it goes on sale later this year. The company is also reportedly working on a new top-end variant of its popular Hector called Savvy. The new variant is question is expected to pack ADAS features like radar-based cruise control, and collision avoidance, in addition to lane departure warning enabled by a windshield-mounted camera.