MG Cyberster Could be Listed at CNY 239,800 (Rs. 27.5 Lakh) – Disruptive Pricing

It is raining EVs in China. Including both, the drab, and the jaw-dropping. These prices are so competitive, they’re practically a steal! Having one of the largest Lithium reserves in the world does pay off. Recently MG revealed its re-entry into sportscar realm with Cyberster.

This is a delicious two-door coupe with scissor doors (A.K.A. Lamborghini doors) and packs a lot of sauce. New reports from China suggest that base model will start from as low as CNY 239,800 which roughly converts to Rs. 27.5 lakh with today’s direct conversion rates. This is half the price as compared to UK-spec MG Cyberter’s supposed pricing!

The Shocking Reality: MG Cyberster’s Jaw-Dropping Price in China

This is a little hard to digest as to how high the VFM quotient hits. In India, we pay almost Rs. 25 lakh (on-road, Karnataka) for a top-spec Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara which has 0.76 kWh battery. In contrast, MG Cyberster 2-door convertible sports car has all the chutzpah, scissor doors, a luxurious interior and cutting-edge tech.

Cyberster’s base model gets a smaller 64 kWh battery, good for 501 km of range and a single RWD motor that packs 314 bhp of power. This model is the one that allegedly costs CNY 239,800 (Rs. 27.5 lakh). Mid spec model gets a larger 77 kWh battery, packing 680 km of range. Mid-spec model boasts more powerful 340 bhp motor.

Although, still in single RWD motor layout. This mid-spec trim costs CNY 254,800 (Rs. 29.3 lakh). The top-spec model gets the same 77 kWh battery, but packs 2 electric motors enabling AWD as well. Total power output is 544 bhp and sprints from 0-100 km/h in under 3 seconds with 520 km range.

This top-spec model costs CNY 269,800 (Rs. 31 lakh). Which is still a lot inexpensive when compared to Innova Hycross ZX(O) Hybrid which costs upward of Rs. 38 lakh (on-road, Karnataka). For reference, Innova Hycross Hybrid models have a 1.7 kWh battery.

Can MG Cyberster Make It to Our Shores?

We are aware of magnitude of production with Chinese manufacturers along with a steady supply of parts, local battery manufacturing expertise, sales volumes, lower tax brackets, excessive competition and other attributes that facilitate disruptive pricing like this.

The main reason for MG’s reported pricing could be its fiercest competitor Neta GT, a similar 2-door convertible electric sports car with similar battery sizes and range. That car costs between an even more ridiculous CNY 178,800 (Rs. 20.5 lakh) and CNY 226,800 (Rs. 26 Lakh).

New MG Cyberster pricing is listed by Autohome. In comparison, UK pricing was supposed to start from GBP 55,000 (Rs. 57.84 lakh). Which is double the new suggested Chinese pricing. We would like to see MG launch Cyberster in India. But sadly, pricing would likely be high at maybe 4 times as much as car prices in China. And hence spells the death of what could have been a lovely addition to MG Motor India’s portfolio.

