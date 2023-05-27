MG Gloster Black Storm Teased – Red accents Inside and Out

The same 2.0L diesel engine with single turbo or twin-turbo options on outgoing model is likely to be on offer with MG Gloster Black Storm

After launching India’s most affordable EV, MG is set to do some changes to its flagship vehicle, Gloster. MG Gloster is an 7 seater SUV that rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X (pound to pound) along with Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan in terms of pricing. Fortuner has currently captivated this segment.

To boost sales, MG is set to launch a special edition with Gloster. In comes MG Gloster Black Storm Special Edition. MG has teased it on social media. It will follow a completely black shade throughout. This new special edition will sell alongside outgoing Deep Golden, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

MG Gloster Black Storm Special Edition

You must be thinking, MG already has Metal Black. What’s the need for Black Storm? Metal Black shade is just a colour, where the rest of the chrome bits still prevail. On Black Storm Edition, MG is offering red highlights on ORVM, front and rear bumpers, headlights, side door cladding and in other places.

Blacked out interior looks sporty. Red interior highlights along with red ambient lighting and red backlight illumination looks dope. In the teaser, Gloster got a Black Storm badging which will adorn front fenders on both sides. MG will launch Gloster Black Storm Edition in the month of June.

Apart from these, rest of features will remain as is. For starters, MG Gloster is an absolute tech bonanza when compared to its immediate ladder-frame rivals like Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X. That said, Fortuner is a well-established brand in the country that is hard to shake off in a day. The 2.0L diesel unit on Gloster is on offer in a single turbo (161 bhp, 375 Nm) and a twin-turbo setup (215 bhp, 418 Nm).

Features include multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, an ADAS suite, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat with memory function, a powered tailgate, autonomous parallel parking, and a lot more. 4WD and ADAS badging continue to be the same as seen on other variants.

In-keeping with Black SUV trends

Black SUVs are trendy now. Manufacturers like Tata Motors choose to call them Dark Edition too. Black makes these SUVs less bulbous and athletic and emits an aura of sophistication and attitude. There is something about Black colour that entices buyers. Tata Motors said that special editions account for 15% of their total PV sales.

For vehicles like Safari and Harrier, Dark Edition alone accounts for around 45-50% of their respective sales. So, it is obvious that MG is jumping on this bandwagon sooner than later. If we take SUVs in Gloster’s segment, Ford Endeavour Sport featured an Absolute Black shade. It lacked any chrome altogether and was the sportiest offering before its demise in the Indian market.