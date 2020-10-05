MG Gloster Gets India’s First Personalized Car Ownership Program

MG Gloster will be launched in India with the next few days

In its battle for road dominance, MG will soon be launching its Gloster SUV in the Indian market. A rebadged version of Maxus D90 that is sold in China, MG Gloster will take on the big guns such as Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Gloster will also go up against Skoda Kodiaq TSI and Mahindra Alturas G4. Thanks to its loaded features and tech, it might even attract buyers of luxury SUVs from BMW, Mercedes and Audi.

Gloster To Get Outstanding Customer Support

Gloster is not only MG’s flagship car, it is also India’s first Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV. To offer their Gloster customer a first of its kind experience, MG today announced the launch of India’s first personalized car ownership program.

Speaking about the launch of this new program, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we understand that everyone has different requirements for their car. This philosophy is at the heart of MY MG SHIELD which is a personalized and flexible ownership package that helps customers choose their desired after-sales requirement depending on their preferences. The program helps our customers step into a new era of hyper personalization, with 200+ options to choose from.” Take a look at the video below, which explains the new Gloster ownership program in detail.

MG Gloster design and styling

Gloster is larger than all of its current rivals, measuring 4985 mm in length, 1926 mm in width, and 1867 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2950 mm. It also comes with striking characteristics that make it hard to miss on the streets.

Key features that give Gloster its unique character include the octagonal chrome grille with three horizontal slats, adaptive LED headlamps with LED DRLs, C-shaped fog lamps, prominent skid plates, sculpted bonnet and diamond cut multispoke alloy wheels. Gloster makes liberal use of chrome accents all across, something that gives it a regal look.

On the inside, Gloster will offer the best in luxury and comfort. It will have leather upholstery as well as leather layering on the dashboard and door panels. As far as seating is concerned, customers will have the option to choose 2+2+2 with middle row captain seats or 2+3+2 configuration with 60:40 split second row.

Other key features include a large 12.3 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, 12-speaker audio system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 filter, 3-zone auto AC, and wireless charging.

MG Gloster powertrain

While Maxus D90 is available in both diesel and petrol engine options, India-spec MG Gloster will be offered with only a diesel motor. The 2.0 litre twin turbo diesel unit is capable of generating 218 ps of max power at 4000 rpm and 480 Nm of max torque at 1500-2400 rpm. Transmission will be an 8-speed automatic. Gloster will be offered with 4WD as standard. Overall experience will be further enhanced with drive modes of Sport, Eco and Auto and terrain modes of Mud, Sand, Snow, and Rock.

In the safety department, Gloster will be equipped with several first-in-segment features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control and automatic parking assist.

Gloster will also allow users to remotely access a range of features via the i-Smart connectivity platform. These include safety & security features, remote operation, navigation, entertainment, and comfort & convenience features.

Showcased at 2020 Auto Expo, MG Gloster is expected to be launched soon. It could be priced in the range of Rs 40-45 lakh. At this price, it will be the costliest SUV in its class. However, considering its range of features, it could emerge as an attractive upgrade option, as compared to rivals Fortuner, Endeavour, etc.