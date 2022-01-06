MG Gloster Prices Up By Rs 1.32 Lakh – Remains Cheaper Than Fortuner

MG Gloster has received its second price hike in three months, prices now start at almost Rs 31 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is the season of price hikes as almost all OEMs manage their profit margins by increasing prices of some or all models. The latest in line is MG Motor which has increased prices of its flagship model Gloster. The premium SUV witnessed its last price hike in October 2021.

Prices have been incremented by up to Rs 1,31,800 depending on variants. Other than a revision of prices, the three-row SUV does not witness any other update. It is currently offered in four trims namely Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The SUV is available in both six- and seven-seat layouts.

MG Gloster Price Hike

The base Super trim which is only available with a 7-seat layout is now priced at Rs 30,99,800 after a price hike of Rs 1,01,800. The next higher Smart trim, available with six seats, can be had at a price of Rs 33,99,800. The mid-spec Sharp trim is available at a price of Rs 37,42,800 and it is offered in both the seven- and six-seater variants.

The Sharp trim has recorded a price hike of Rs 1,24,800. Six- and seven-seater variants of the top-spec Savvy trim are now offered at a price of Rs 38,99,900. Both variants have witnessed a hike of nearly Rs 1.32 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

All variants have received a price hike between 3.40 and 3.72 percent. The British-origin Chinese manufacturer has increased prices on other offerings such as Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Astor as well. Prices of 2022 MG ZS EV start from Rs 21.5 lakh and go all the way to Rs 25.18 lakh.

Compared to rival Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster is still cheaper. This despite the fact that in the latest round of price hikes, it is Gloster which has received a higher percentage of hike. Gloster prices have gone up in the region of 3.4% to 3.72% while Fortuner prices have gone up by 1.86% to 3.06%.

Features on offer

Coming back to Gloster, the full-size SUV is offered with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, in-built air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function and more.

Safety features on offer include dual front, side, and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist. Gloster also offers other safety features under Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, semi-parallel park assists, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and more.

Powertrain Specs

Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which is available in two forms- a single turbocharger and a twin turbocharger. The former kicks out 161 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter dishes out 215 bhp and 418 Nm of peak torque. The entire lineup is offered with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The twin-turbo motor also comes with a 4×4 drivetrain.

Gloster competes against other premium three-row SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MUX. It will soon find more competition from upcoming models such as the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq next month and Jeep Commander (Meridian) later this year. Unlike the models already on sale, the upcoming SUVs- Kodiaq facelift and Commander will be based on a monocoque chassis.