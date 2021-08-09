MG Gloster Savvy 7 Seater Launch Price Same As 6 Seater – New Price List

MG Motor today launched a new 7 seater variant for their top of the line Gloster SUV

Until today, the Savvy trim was available on the Gloster only in a six seater configuration, which included 2 captain seats for the second row passengers. The addition of the 7-seater variant will make the Savvy trim a little more affordable, without any major change to the feature list. MG Gloster Savvy 7 seater variant has been priced at Rs 37.28 lakh, which is the same price at which the Gloster 6 seater is on offer. All prices are ex-sh.

The Gloster is currently offered in 4 different variants, namely Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Savvy happens to be the top-of the line trim in Gloster’s line-up. The 7-seater option is also provided by MG on other trims like Super and Sharp.

Key Specs

Just like its 6-seater counterpart, the 7-seater Savvy trim will be getting features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Auto parking assist, Blind-spot detection, Lane Departure Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, and the much talked about Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Powertrain will remain the same as that which is offered on the 6-seater version. The 7-seater Savvy will be powered by a 2 litre dual-turbo diesel motor which can churn out 218 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque. There will be only one transmission which will be offered as standard, which will be an 8-speed automatic gearbox. An on-demand 4 wheel drive system will also be available. The SUV will also be getting multiple terrain modes, namely, Rock, Snow, Mud, Sand, Sport, Eco and Auto.

Being a top-spec trim, creature comfort features would include a 12.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be capable with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker stereo system, leather upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 360 degree camera, 19-inch diamond cut alloys, auto levelling LED headlamps, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver seat and much more!

MG Gloster currently competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and Mahindra Alturas G4. Thanks to its pricing, MG Gloster scores high, specially in terms of Value for Money quotient.

MG’s Future Plans

Since its arrival, MG has been aggressive and extremely active in the Indian market. It has ensured that it continuously brings in new models and keeps refreshing its existing range. In the coming days, MG is expected to bring in the Shine trim for the Hector, which will be a mid-level variant of the popular SUV. Later, closer to the festive season, MG is expected to launch the all new MG Astor, which would basically be a petrol powered MG ZS. With the launch of the Astor, MG will enter into a highly competitive segment which currently has players like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq.

The Astor is expected to be priced aggressively as it will be competing with some of the heavy-weight champions like the Creta and Seltos. As per latest updates and leaks, the SUV will be feature loaded, like most MG products and will be providing a good Value for Money quotient too.