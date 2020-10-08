MG Gloster Launch Price Rs 29 Lakh – Cheaper Than Toyota Fortuner

The new Gloster will be available in four trims with the top of the line Savvy variant receiving Autonomous Level 1 Features

MG Motor India has launched their new flagship model in India just ahead of the festive season. The MG Gloster, is be presented in four variant – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy and in 6 or 7 seater layouts. Bookings have opened at a token amount of Rs.1 lakh. Below are the prices of MG Gloster in India.

This is a very aggressive pricing strategy. Gloster is not only bigger in size than Toyota Fortuner or Ford Endeavour, it is also offered with much more features. Even then, its top variant is cheaper than the price Fortuner top variant. Price of Gloster starts from Rs 28.98 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 35.38 lakhs. Fortuner top end costs Rs 36.9 lakhs while Endy top end costs 35.12 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

The MG Gloster is the longest and tallest SUV in its segment. It stands 4,985mm long, 1,867mm tall and 1,926mm wide with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. Presented in a choice of four colour options of Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White, the MG Gloster will also command leadership position in terms of on board technology.

Reserved exclusively for the top of the line Savvy variant, MG Motors has announced Autonomous Level 1 Features. Autonomous Level 1 or Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is a driver assist system that brings about an augmented level of driving experience and safety.

MG Gloster Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy receive a vast equipment list. Some of these features are reserved for the top spec models while the base variants miss out on some technology. We take you through each of these variants and their features and equipment therein.

MG Gloster Super Trim

MG Gloster Super is the base trim which is only offered in a 7 seater layout. The Sharp variant gets 6 and 7 seater combinations while the Smart and Savvy receives captain seating. The Super variant gets standard features of chrome finished front grille, chrome door handles, front and rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable, folding and heated wing mirrors and front and rear fog lamps.

The Super trim sits on 19 inch diamond cut multi spoke alloy wheels. Each of the variants also receive dual barrel twin chrome exhausts, front and rear mud flaps and auto LED headlamps with auto leveling and DRLs.

The interiors of the MG Gloster Super trim in a 7 seater layout gets part leatherette upholstery in black. The middle row seats receive slide and recline function while the driver’s seat is 6 way adjustable. Manual AC vents in second and third rows, power windows with one touch operation for driver window, rear washer and wiper, engine start/stop function and drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport are a part of its features. Infotainment is via a 12.3 inch touchscreen with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Super trim gets a range of safety equipment which comes as standard. These include dual front, side and full curtain airbags, hill hold assist, hill descent control, traction control, roll over mitigation, electronic stability program and anti lock braking system. Driver assistance is enhanced by driver fatigue alert, reverse parking camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and front parking sensors.

MG Gloster Smart Trim

MG Gloster Smart is a variant above the Super trim and is presented in a 6 seater layout. Above the features seen on the Super variant, this trim receives cornering lamps and a sunroof. Its seating is in leatherette in a brown color scheme with diamond stitching accents.

Its interiors also receive ambient lighting, a 12 way adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment, 3 zone climate control, a fully powered tail gate, paddle shifters, tilt and telescopic adjust steering wheel and all windows with one touch operation. The Smart variant also gets an 8 inch multi information display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and i-Smart 2.0 integration with over 70 connected car technologies with live traffic and weather updates, in-built Gaana App, remote functions, voice assistant, etc.

MG Gloster Sharp receives 6 and 7 seater layout options and all the features seen on the Smart variant. Its interiors are loaded with features that set it apart from the two base variants with a powered driver seat with memory, heating and ventilation along with a powered co-driver seat with heating. It also gets a wireless phone charger, Shift-on-Fly 4 WD with 7 drive modes, wing mirrors with memory function and a panoramic sunroof with remote key and i-Smart App.

The auto wing mirrors get tilt function when in reverse gear and come with memory function. Ambient lighting is in a total of 64 colors while there is a 12 speaker audio system with subwoofer and amplifier. The Sharp variant also boasts of blind spot detection, 360 degree surround camera and an electro mechanical differential locking system along with illuminated front and rear scuff plats and outer mirrors which project the MG logo when lit up.

MG Motors has added to the functionalities of the Smart variant with on demand Intelligent Four Wheel Drive and an All Terrain System with 7 modes of Eco, Sport, Auto, Snow, Mud, and Sand.

Top of the line Gloster Savvy variant

MG Gloster Savvy 6 seater variant sets itself apart with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) or Level 1 Autonomous. This top of the line premium SUV also gets forward warning collision, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control.

MG Gloster is exclusively presented with diesel engine options. The Gloster Super and Smart variants are powered by a 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine while the Sharp and Savvy receive their power via a 2.0 liter twin turbo diesel unit.

The 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine offers 161 hp power and 375 Nm torque and the twin turbo diesel unit makes 215 hp power and 480 Nm torque. The engines get mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox with the Sharp and Savvy variants receiving on demand four wheel drive system.