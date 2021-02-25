MG Hector Production Crosses 50k Milestone At Gujarat Plant

MG Motor India announces manufacturing of 50,000 Hector SUVs at its Halol plant

To date, MG has manufactured 50,000 Hector units. The company operates a plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The plant employs women-only teams in panel-pressing of sheet metal and welding to painting jobs as well as carrying out post-production test runs. Back in July 2020, the company crossed the 25k units sold milestone for Hector.

Over time, MG ZS, and Gloster were launched. MG Hector’s capabilities were further showcased with the launch of Hector Plus for increased seating capacity. Earlier this month, MG Hector Automatic Petrol CVT 8 Speed with 3 Drive Modes was launched at a starting price of Rs 16.52 L.

MG manufacturing processes

The MG Motor India manufacturing facility in Gujarat’s Halol (Panchmahal district) employs 33 precent women in its workforce. In time, the ongoing endeavour sees MG aim to achieve 50 percent gender diversity in its organization.

The facility is equipped with Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for various workshops. RPA is employed in Body Shop for Robotic Brazing, Paint Shop for Robotic Primer and Top Coating, and GA Shop for Robotic Glass Glazing.

MG Hector sales and growth targets

For MG, Hector has been a pioneering vessel that’s propelled the manufacturer to great heights in India. In its segment, which is peppered with big names, the vehicle leads sales tables. Over time, the vehicle’s range has been improved through timely variant launches.

The winning SUVs constant success has ensured that though the manufacturer remains primarily a small volume entity, it’s growth is stable. And by the looks of it, sustainable. Plans are afoot to sell even more cars in 2021.

Having set foot in India in 2019 (not full year of business), sales then stood at 16k units. 2020 knocked the living daylight’s out of all and sundry. Despite this, MG Motor India sold 30k cars. The company has set foot in 2021 with the aim to sell 51k+ cars. And of course, the manufacturer will depend on a spate of launches including Hector variants and ZS petrol.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG has always been a progressive brand with diversity, community, innovation, and experiences as our cornerstones. We believe that it is something that has broadened our perspective as a brand and unlocked efficiencies in every aspect of our business operations.

The rollout of our 50,000th Hector by an all-women crew comes as an honour to their contributions and hard work. It also demonstrates that glass ceilings no longer exist even in an erstwhile male-dominated industry such as automobile manufacturing. We believe that it will inspire more women to join the automotive industry in India and abroad.”