MG Hector Records 72k Sales Milestone – Exports From India Start

Hector has become the first MG car to be exported from India – Plans to expand exports to many South Asian countries revealed

First launched in June 2019, Hector has met with huge success in India. It would not be wrong to say that the SUV laid the foundation for the brand MG in the country. Not many cars launched in the price bracket of Rs 15-20 lakh range, have met the kind of sales achieved by Hector.

Since launch, MG has recorded sales of over 72,500 units. Today, they announced the start of a new journey of made in India Hector. A journey which will now see India-made Hector on streets abroad.

MG Hector Exports From India

MG Motor India has announced the start of exports. Hector is the first car that MG has exported from India. The first country to get the made in India Hector is Nepal. This is the first step MG has taken towards their global expansion plans, with India as a manufacturing hub.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal.

Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector.” Sales of Hector in Nepal will be via MG’s Nepal-based dealer partner – Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd.

MG Hector In India

MG Hector competes with the Tata Harrier and Safari in India. It recently got a new rival in the form of Mahindra XUV700. Last few months has seen a decline in sales for Hector, but that is largely because of shortage of parts. It will take some time before the effect of new launches is seen on sales numbers of Hector.

MG Hector and the Hector Plus comes in powered by a 1.5 liter turbocharged petrol engine making 141 hp power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid variant gets a 48V electric motor while the diesel model gets its power via a 2.0 liter engine generating 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual as well as an automatic gearbox (only petrol).

2021 MG Hector range comes in with Industry first MG Shield. This offers buyers with the best in class total cost of ownership with 5 years/ unlimited kms warranty, 5 years roadside assistance and free labor charges for the first 5 services. The MG Hector comes in with the lowest cost of maintenance starting at 0.45 ps per km for petrol and 0.60 ps per km for diesel variants calculated upto 1,00,000 kms of use.