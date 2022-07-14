New MG Hector, Hector Plus EX Variants Like Astor – Details Leak

Starting at a lower price range, new EX variants of MG Hector and Hector Plus are likely to miss-out on some of the advanced features

While Hector and Hector Plus have registered consistent sales for the company, launching a more affordable variant will make it accessible to a larger customer base. Towards that end, new EX variants of Hector and Hector Plus have been registered by MG Motor. The new variants could also be a way to deal with global shortage of semiconductors. Waiting period for EX variants is likely to be less in comparison to regular variants.

New EX variants of Hector and Hector Plus will have the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Hector new variants with manual transmission are Hector Style and Hector Sharp EX. The ones with CVT transmission are Hector Shine, Hector Sharp EX and Hector Plus Sharp EX (6-seater). As of now, Hector range is available at a starting price of Rs 14.15 lakh.

Hector Style EX variant features

Equipment list of new EX variant of Hector Style will include halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome grille, front and rear skid plates, steel wheels with wheel caps, turn indicators with ORVMs, roof rails, rear spoiler and micro-type shark fin antenna.

On the inside, Hector Style EX variant is expected to get a 3.5-inch multi information display, fabric seats, synthetic leather door armrest and IP insert, front and rear reading lights, manual auto AC, power adjustable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering, rear AC vents and cooled glove box.

In terms of comfort and convenience, users can expect features like remote keyless entry, adjustable headrests, welcome light on car unlock, rear wiper and washer, Bluetooth connectivity and USB port.

New Hector Style EX base variant will be missing out on features such as floating light turn indicators and front and rear fog lamps. On the inside, missing features will include leather wrapped steering wheel, front ventilated seats, wireless charger, 4-way power adjustable co-driver seat, auto dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Auto AC and cruise control.

No connectivity features

New Hector Style EX base variant will be missing out on the complete range of internet car features. These are available with Smart and Sharp variants only. Hector has more than 60 connected car features including Hinglish voice commands, remote functions, live navigation, find my car, geo fencing and SOS.

On the safety front, the new Hector Style EX variant will get electronic stability control, traction control system, hill hold control, rear parking sensors and speed sensing auto door lock. It will not have features like front parking sensors, heated ORVM and 360° around view camera.

Similar to Hector Style EX variant, other EX variants of Hector and Hector Plus will be missing out on some of the advanced features. The complete list will be revealed at the time of official launch, which is expected soon. The cost benefit will be passed on to customers in the form of reduced pricing of the respective variants. MG Motor had earlier followed a similar strategy with Astor compact SUV. MG is also getting ready to launch 2022 Hector facelift later this year.