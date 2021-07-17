MG Hector NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating To Be Revealed Soon

With increased awareness, car safety has emerged as an important factor in customer purchase decisions

Just a few years back, car safety was largely a non-issue for most car buyers. Things have changed dramatically with new safety norms introduced by the government and awareness created by independent safety assessment agencies like Global NCAP. Questions about car safety are now being frequently put up by potential car buyers.

MG Hector NCAP safety rating

In reply to a user’s query on Twitter, MG customer support has said that NCAP rating for Hector will be revealed soon. This indicates that Hector is either getting ready to be tested or has already been tested.

It is not confirmed if the test has been performed by Global NCAP or some other agency. It is to note GNCAP works in an independent manner in terms of the car to be tested and the type of tests to be conducted. However, it may choose to inform the manufacturer about its plans.

It is possible that MG Hector may get 4 or 5 star safety rating in GNCAP crash test. Earlier this year, MG ZS had received 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP tests. It was the petrol powered ZS facelift that is manufactured and sold in Thailand. This model is also sold in Vietnam. MG ZS petrol has been spied on Indian roads and is expected to be launched later this year. It will rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster.

An MG car getting 5-star NCAP rating shows that the company is capable of manufacturing safe cars. Based on this, we can take a calculated guess that MG Hector NCAP rating could be 4 or 5 stars.

Improved credibility

In mid-size SUV space in India, only Kia Seltos has been tested by GNCAP. It was expected that Seltos will get 4 or 5 star safety rating, but it received only 3-star rating. The SUV got 3 stars for adult safety and 2 stars for child safety. The model tested was equipped with driver and passenger airbag, front seatbelt pretensioners, SBR and 4-channel ABS. Hector’s other rivals like Tata Harrier are yet to be tested.

If Hector manages to get 4/5-star NCAP rating, it could be preferred by folks who value their safety. MG brand will also benefit if its first product in the Indian market gets 4/5-star safety rating. Hector has delivered consistent sales every month and high safety rating can work to its advantage.

A well-equipped SUV, Hector offers a comprehensive range of security features. It includes electronic stability program (ESP), ABS with EBD and brake assist, 360° around view camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, hill hold control, traction control system and tyre pressure monitoring system.