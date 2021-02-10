MG Hector Petrol Automatic To Get Affordable By About Rs 50k

MG Hector CVT automatic will only be offered with petrol – No update on Diesel Hector auto

MG Motor India has been on a launch spree in 2021. Its hardly 40 days into the new year, and MG has already updated the entire line-up of Hector, Hector Plus and ZS Electric. Now, they are getting ready to add more variants to the Hector line-up.

MG Hector is all set to get a CVT automatic transmission. Launch date is tomorrow, 11th Feb. As of now, customers have an option to buy Hector Automatic, but it is with DCT. Compared to CVT, a DCT gearbox is more expensive. With the launch of Hector CVT automatic, MG aims to offer more flexibility to their car buyers.

Hector CVT Price

It is to be noted that MG has been aggressive with the Hector brand, since Day 1. From 2019, MG has been actively updating the model, introducing new variants and continuously adding more creature comfort features on it. Launch of the Hector CVT is in line with this aggressive marketing stance of MG in India.

Interestingly, earlier in January’21, MG had launched the 2021 Hector which was technically a facelift of the standard Hector. No communication regarding CVT option had happened during the launch.

Hector CVT will sit alongside the manual and DCT automatic variants. Top two variants of Hector – Smart and Sharp will get the CVT option. Compared to the DCT variants, the CVT variants will be about Rs 50-60k cheaper. For Feb 2021, ex-sh price of Hector Smart DCT is Rs 16.52 lakh while that of Sharp DCT is Rs 18.1 lakhs.

Once launched, MG Hector will be only car in the segment to be offered with two automatic transmission options. Engine specs will remain same as before. But compared to the DCT, the CVT Hector mileage will be higher. Where DCT is more suited for spirited driving, CVT is more suited for relaxed driving experience.

Competition

Like before, the MG Hector will be competing with the likes of Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, 2021 Jeep Compass and the soon to be launched second generation Mahindra XUV500. It is imperative for MG to up its game with the Hector, especially in the light of upcoming launches of 2 heavy-weight competitors, Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Safari.

In the international market, Hector’s rebadged variant will soon receive a new top of the line RS variant which will be equipped with ADAS features, as are on offer with Gloster. This variant is also expected to come to India, sometime later this year.

Hector has been the major number churner for MG since the introduction of the Chinese-owned British Brand in India. In the coming months, Hector is scheduled to face some heavy competition and it will be interesting to see how the SUV fares in terms of sales.