MG Hector Plus spied at dealership in new colour ahead of launch

The MG Hector Plus will compete with the likes of Tata Gravitas and upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-seater

MG Motor India is gearing up to kick start post-lockdown operations by not only delivering the pending orders of Hector SUV but also getting the new 6-seater variant ready for launch. The MG Hector Plus which made its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year has now been spotted at a dealership.

MG has recently teased the longer variant of its popular SUV a few days ago. Production of the new variant commenced at the automaker’s Halol plant earlier this month and the vehicle was also spotted in the UK during TVC shoot.

New MG Hector Plus is expected to be introduced as a 6-seater while a 7-seater version is reported to be on its way at a later stage. Apart from the additional row of seats, the Hector Plus features significantly revised front fascia with new LED headlamp detailing, revised auxiliary lamps, new radiator grille and a restyled bumper. The profile is identical to the 5-seater and the additional length of 65 mm (no change in wheelbase) can hardly be noticed.

At the rear, the Hector Plus eschews the pseudo taillight element above the license plate enclosure. The rear bumper and silver diffuser have also been tweaked. Interiors will be shared with the 5-seater although the upholstery colour option could be different.

This particular example features brown leather seats. The famous tablet-sized infotainment system will come with OTA update capability. The vehicle will boast several interesting features include gesture recognition system for tailgate opening.

MG is keeping tight lipped about the technical specifications of the Hector 7-seater. The vehicle is most likely to carry forward the powertrain lineup from regular Hector but it remains to be seen if more power will be offered to lug the additional weight or not.

The 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol motor can be had either as it is or with a mild-hybrid system. The unit is tuned to develop 143 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel engine option is a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit which is good enough for 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range but the petrol motor can also be opted with an automatic transmission.

The MG Hector Plus is estimated to be dearer than its shorter sibling by around INR 1 lakh. Once launched, Hector Plus will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta.