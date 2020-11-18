MG Hector Plus Gets Sportier Dual-Tone Customization At Dealer Level

Launched earlier this year in July, Hector Plus is only available in monotone colour options

New MG Hector Plus official colour options include glaze red, starry sky blue, starry black, burgundy red, candy white and aurora silver. However, with dual-tone colour theme being preferred these days, many customers are getting it done at the dealer level or at specialized workshops.

In a recent example, a dual-tone Hector Plus was spotted at an authorized dealership. The paint job is likely to have been done at the dealer level based on the specifications provided by the customer. Earlier this year, MG had launched Hector with dual tone colour options, but are yet to offer Hector Plus with dual tone.

As exact details are not available at this point of time, it is also possible that the dual-tone Hector Plus is being used as a showpiece. The dealer may want to convey the message that customers can choose dual-tone colour of their choice for Hector Plus, even though it is not officially provided by the manufacturer.

Dual-tone Hector Plus looks sportier

In its stock form, Hector Plus looks majestic and regal with its large front grille, LED headlamps and DRLs, floating light turn indicators, chrome accents, shark fin antenna and machined alloy wheels. The monotone colour options are perfectly suited for this elegant design and there doesn’t seem to be a need to wrap Hector Plus in dual-tone colours.

However, we are forced to change our views when we take a closer look at the customised dual-tone Hector Plus spotted at the dealership. That’s because the dual-tone Hector Plus has acquired an entirely new identity, which is sportier as compared to its monotone counterpart. The Hector Plus used in this project has the original starry sky blue shade, which has now been transformed into a gorgeous blue and white dual-tone theme.

The secondary white colour has been applied on the roof, roof rails, and front window frame. The ORVMs also get dual-tone white and black combo, which further enhances the SUV’s visual appeal. Hector Plus stock variants come with blacked-out pillars, something that has been left untouched in this customization project. Apart from the dual-tone colour theme, rest everything else is the same as the stock variant.

Hector Plus powertrain

Hector Plus is available with a 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor and a 2.0 litre turbo diesel motor. The former is capable of generating 143 ps of max power at 5000 rpm and 250 Nm of max torque at 1600-3600 rpm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and DCT automatic. The diesel unit makes 170 ps / 350 Nm and is integrated with a 6-speed manual transmission.