MG Hector Price Hike Jan 2022 Up To Rs 70k – 9 Variants Discontinued

MG Motor India has increased prices of all their cars from 1st Jan 2022 – Here is the latest price list of Hector SUV

MG Motor India ended the year 2021 with a staggering 43% increase over 2020. If not for the ongoing parts shortage, MG were on their way to deliver a lot higher sales figure for the year. But it is what it is. Along with MG, the entire auto industry is facing the same issue.

Parts shortage, increase in raw material cost, increase in transportation cost and many such added expenditures has resulted in automotive industry increasing prices of their vehicles. MG Motor too has announced price hike of all their cars – Hector, Gloster, Astor and ZS EV.

MG Hector Price Hike Jan 2022

MG Hector five seater has received a price hike in the range of Rs 45k to Rs 70k. Base MG Hector Style petrol MT variant has received the least hike of Rs 45k and is now priced from Rs 13.95 lakhs. Petrol Shine MT variant is priced from Rs 15 lakh, after a hike of Rs 48k. Shine CVT also gets similar hike, and is now priced at Rs 16.2 lakh.

Smart MT hybrod costs Rs 17 lakh, up by Rs 62k. Smart CVT costs Rs 17.6 lakh, up by Rs 55k. Sharp MT hybrid gets Rs 60k hike and is now priced at Rs 18.35 lakh. Top of the line Sharp CVT petrol costs Rs 19.28 lakh, after a Rs 53k hike.

MG Hector DCT Discontinued – Hector Super Discontinued

Super variants have been discontinued from the Hector lineup (except for Hector 7S diesel) and so have been the DCT automatic variants. A total of 9 variants of Hector SUV range (Hector as well as Hector Plus) have been discontinued.

Hector Diesel Style gets Rs 50k price hike and is now priced at Rs 15.49 lakh. Hector Shine diesel also gets Rs 50k hike while Smart and Sharp Hector diesel variants get the highest hike of Rs 70k. All prices above are ex-sh.

MG Hector Plus Price Hike Jan 2022

Price of MG Hector Plus 6 and 7 seater variants have also been increased for Jan 2022. Hector Plus 6S base variant is now Smart CVT, which is priced from Rs 18.45 lakh after Rs 61k hike. Next is Sharp MT Hybrid petrol at Rs 19 lakh while Sharp CVT costs Rs 20 lakh after a Rs 53k and Rs 50k hike respectively. Diesel Hector Plus 6s Smart and Sharp have got a Rs 65k and Rs 55k hike respectively.

Hector Plus 7 Seater prices have increased by Rs 49k for petrol Super MT hybrid, which now costs Rs 15.96 lakh. Diesel Hector 7 seater Style costs Rs 15.95 lakh after Rs 56k hike. Super Hector 7s costs Rs 17 lakh after Rs 51k hike. Smart MT Hector Plus 7S costs Rs 19 lakh and Select Hector 7S diesel costs Rs 19.9 lakh – after Rs 65k and Rs 69k price hike respectively. All prices are ex-sh.