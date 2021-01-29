MG Hector Resale Value 95 Percent – Owner Upgrades To Hector Plus

MG Motor India dealer has given a best in segment 95% resale value to the owner of Hector SUV

MG Hector was the company’s first launch after setting foot in India. It was rolled out in June 2019 from the company plant in Halol, Gujarat and went on to be the company’s most popular offering in the country. When launched, this 5 seater mid sized SUV was full of new features – it is this internet connected vehicle, on which the company has built its success.

As on date, MG Motor has four offerings in its lineup. These include the Hector, Hector Plus (6-seater), Gloster and ZS EV. Recently, MG Motor India updated the Hector lineup. Hector got a facelift, while Hector Plus got a new 7 seater option.

MG Hector Resale Value

With the new line-up on offer, many of the MG Motor India customers are now wanting to upgrade – from the older Hector to the bigger Hector Plus. One such customer in New Delhi recently upgraded to Hector Plus.

This particular owner had purchased Hector DCT Smart variant about a year back, and now upgraded to Hector Plus Sharp DCT variant. For his old Hector, the owner was offered Rs 15.60 lakhs – which is net resale value of 95%, of the original value of the car. Details can be seen in the photo below.

Another fact to be noted is that the value of Rs. 15,60,000/- that the customer got for one year old car (Hector Smart DCT) is more than the value that the car was purchased closer to the launch of the car in India.

Customer upgraded to Hector Plus Top Trim from Hector mid trim at a marginal price of just 3 lakhs. Hector Plus Top Variant Sharp Costs INR 18,79,800. Hector Smart DCT Costs INR 16,41,800. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

BS6 Petrol and Diesel Engines

As on date, the MG Hector is powered by a range of 3 powertrain options. These include a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine making 143 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter turbo petrol hybrid also offers 143 hp and 250 Nm torque while the 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine is capable of 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque. These engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed DCT automatic transmission.

MG Hector, which is presented in four variants of Style, Smart, Super and Sharp is seen with as many as 25 safety features. It receives adjustable driver and front passenger seats, remote keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, and 360 degree camera.

There is also safety equipment in the form of ESP, traction control, hill hold assist, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, child seat anchors, auto door lock and speed warning alert. This is the widest range of safety equipment that one can find on a vehicle in India which is offered across all variants. The boot has 586 liter storage capacity and the interiors have a host of storage spaces that enhance the practicality of the Hector.