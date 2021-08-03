MG Hector Shine Variant And New Gloster Savvy 7 Seater – Launch Soon

Recently, some car manufacturers have launched new variants of different models with fewer features – This is likely due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips

MG Motor will soon be adding new variants to the Hector and Gloster lineup. This will be done in order to offer more option to consumers. Dispatch of the new variants of both these models has commenced and official launches are expected to take place in the coming few days. Hat tip to automotive enthusiasts Ram and Tejas for sharing the update.

Hector New Variant

The Chinese-owned British carmaker recently completed two years in the Indian automotive market since it launched Hector. The 5-seater version of the SUV is currently sold in four trims- Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. MG Motor is now getting ready to launch a new mid-spec ‘Shine’ variant to its lineup.

This new Shine trim will be slotted between Super and Smart trim. While exact feature configuration of this trim is yet to be revealed, it is expected that this new variant will be offered with almost all features of the Smart trim barring a few premium creature comforts. Since features such as touchscreen infotainment system are offered on both Super and Smart, it is almost a given that the new Shine trim will also be equipped with this feature.

Features- On Offer & Not On offer

The new Hector Shine will get sunroof, but it will not be panoramic. The company, however, might not offer its embedded sim technology called i-Smart which encompasses a range of connected car features such as Geo Fencing, Real-Time Vehicle Tracking, Find My Car Location, Smart Access Card Entry, Voice Activated Commands and more. Features such as wireless phone charging, Wifi connectivity and tyre pressure monitor might also be given a miss in this variant.

Although MG might offer features such as engine start/stop button, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and anti-pinch power windows in this new variant as a premium over the Super trim. The Shine trim is also likely to receive the entire safety kit of Smart trim comprising features such as four airbags, auto day/night IRVM, etc.

This has been likely done to counter the global shortage of semiconductor chips. Expect features that require more chips to be given a miss in the new Shine trim. MG offers Hector two engine options- a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard on both engines with the options of CVT and DCT automatic gearboxes in the petrol unit.

Gloster New Variant

MG will offer an additional 7-seater variant of the top-spec Savvy trim of Gloster. Until now, the top-spec trim of MG’s flagship SUV has only been offered in a six-seat layout. This will make the range-topping trim slightly more accessible since the seven-seat models are more affordable than their respective six-seater counterparts.

Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The single turbocharged version kicks out 161 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque while the twin-turbocharged form pumps out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. A 4×4 drivetrain is on offer in only the twin-turbo version.