MG Launches Upgraded ZS EV: A Game-Changer in the Electric SUV Segment

MG Motor Introduces India’s First Pure-Electric Internet SUV – ZS EV with Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS)

MG Motor India, known for its British heritage, has launched an upgraded version of its ZS EV, making it India’s first pure-electric internet SUV with Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS) capabilities. Priced at Rs. 27.89 Lakh for a limited time, the ZS EV combines electric power, internet connectivity, and autonomous features, offering an exceptional driving experience.

Enhanced MG ZS EV: Redefining Electric Mobility in India with Advanced ADAS Technology

The ZS EV’s ADAS technology comes with 17 features categorized into three levels of sensitivity and warning, providing assistance and safety in various driving situations. The Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures a smooth driving experience in congested traffic, while the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) alerts the driver of potential collisions and applies autonomous deceleration if necessary.

The Speed Assist System (SAS) prevents overspeeding, and the Lane Functions help prevent unintentional lane deviation. The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) enhances convenience and safety by maintaining a proper distance from the vehicle ahead.

According to Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, the ZS EV with ADAS underscores the company’s commitment to electric mobility and a sustainable future. By offering an attractive and accessible electric SUV, MG Motor India aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and support the EV ecosystem in India.

The ZS EV features an evolved battery that meets stringent safety and performance requirements. It complies with IP69K for better dust and water resistance, and it has a UL2580 Safety Management System and an ASIL-D Enhanced Safety Integrity Level rating. The SUV also offers versatile charging options, including DC Super-Fast Chargers at dealerships, AC Fast Chargers for home and office installation, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

Embracing the Future of Electric Driving: MG ZS EV with ADAS and Prismatic Battery Technology

With its advanced prismatic battery, the ZS EV delivers a range of 461 km on a single charge, offering an extended driving range and confidence for longer journeys. The SUV’s total cost of ownership is competitive, with running costs as low as 60 paise/km, leading to substantial savings over three years compared to SUVs with internal combustion engines.

The ZS EV showcases a futuristic design with full LED Hawkeye headlamps, R17 Tomahawk alloy wheels, and an array of colors to choose from. Inside, the SUV offers a comfortable and aesthetic cabin with features like a full digital cluster, a segment-leading HD touchscreen infotainment system, and a first-in-segment rear AC vent.

In terms of safety, the ZS EV provides a 360-degree around view camera, rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control (HDC), six airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-start assist.

The ZS EV is powered by an 8-layer hairpin motor delivering 176PS of power and offering three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. To enhance the ownership experience, MG Motor India offers the MG e-SHIELD program, which includes warranty extensions, RSA extensions, and maintenance plans at competitive prices.

With the launch of the enhanced ZS EV, MG Motor India aims to provide a compelling electric vehicle option in India, promoting eco-friendly mobility and meeting the evolving needs of Indian consumers.