MG Motor India Sales Jan 2021 Registers 15% Growth – Hector, Gloster

MG Motor India has plans to increase sales by 70-80% in 2021

MG Motor India reported 15 percent domestic sales growth in January 2021. Retail sales is reported at 3,602 units during January 2021. Volume gain stood at 472 units, up from 3,130 units sold in jan 20.

The manufacturer did undertake its annual maintenance shutdown at the Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat through the first 11 days of January 2021. But of course, this affected production and the supply chain. MoM sales decline is reported at 10.17 percent, down from 4,010 units at volume loss of 408 units.

Hector Demand Grows

At present, waiting period for Hector is in the range of 2 months. Waiting period on Gloster is up to 3-4 months depending on the variant. ZS EV demand grows as the company backs it up through planned expansion across more markets in India.

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family – Hector Plus 7-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with ramp up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021.”

MG Hector segment

That of course would bode well with the manufacturer considering we’re at the fag end of the current fiscal. But this would still be an interesting space to watch out for. MG India has had a great growth strategy. To begin with sustainable growth plans has meant the manufacturer hasn’t flooded the Indian market with a plethora of new launches. MG Hector has been its benchmark, and remains so even in 2021. The introduction of Hector Plus has helped further strengthen its segment dominance by giving customers a wider choice.

At the same time, the company confidently introduced its ZS EV. In a market that’s hardly bought electric cars, presenting one that’s not really only a starter kit is courageous. MG Motor India continues to work on building a suitable charging network in cities it sets foot in. MG Gloster was introduced in a segment

Essentially, this leaves fewer mainstream platforms that MG is working with here. The Hector platform being a primary focus. While the segment only affords that many buyers, quite similar to the Gloster, MG Motor India continues to make winning strides. For one it has left Tata Motors’ Harrier wanting for months at an end.

The closely fought segment war has been upped a notch with the launch of Tata’s Safari tag, essentially the bigger seat Harrier. While MG Hector and Hector Plus sales is reported collectively, it’ll be interesting to see how Tata reports its sales units.