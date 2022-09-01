MG Motor Sales Aug 2022 Decline – Hector, Gloster, Astor, ZS EV

MG Motor India reports August 2022 sals at just over 3.8k units; launches 2022 MG Gloster

To meet growing customer demand, MG resorts to a multi prong approach. Initiatives include localization. Executive variants have been added to its product line-up. At present, the manufacturer has a strong order book and buoys forward on the back of a positive outlook for its upcoming launches.

This week, the Advanced Gloster was launched. With plenty of advancements and enhancements, MG’s largest vehicle is available at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh. The company expects Gloster sales to double. Its flagship in its next gen avatar is scheduled to be launched in 2022 end. New Hector will feed the manufacturer’s growth momentum. ZS EV sales have been stable and continue to enhance the EV ecosystem in India.

MG Motor Indi Sales Aug 2022

MG Motor India continues its sales journey on a stable foot forward. Sales in August 2022 fell to 3,823 units from 4,315 units. At volume decline pegged at below 500 units, sales decline is reported at 11.40 percent.

Despite the fall, MG continues to remain comfortably within the nearabouts 4k monthly sales mark. In July 2022, sales were reported at 4,013 units. MoM sales declined to 4.73 units with volume decline at 190 units. The auto manufacturer said volatility in supply chains continue to pose production challenges. And is looking forward to seeing an improvement in the situation next month.

As far as its product line-up is concerned, MG has been disciplined, and timely. In a few short years, the company has grown to sell 4 passenger cars including an EV. While mass market, MG began its ops in India with a decent sized UV, and is yet to show any indication of entering the entry level car market. Over time, it has continued to strengthen its niche, and went bigger with Gloster. It’s small car offering is currently limited to Astor.

Considering the abundance of cars in this segment, it’ll be interesting to see how Astor fares in the long run in a segment dominated by Creta and Seltos. Being a fairly new launch, and MG being a conservative seller to date, volume increase is expected to be gradual.

2022 MG Hector launch

With a small range of cars to choose from, for customers, these choices are decisive as well as specific. And over time, the manufacturer has ensured its brand recall proves to be a strong one.

The best of this has come from Hector, its first launch in the country. Having created a strong space for itself in the segment, an impending launch in 2022 for new Hector has already got buyers waiting.