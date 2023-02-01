MG Motor Sales Jan 2023 – Hector, Astor, Gloster, ZS EV

MG Motor India Reports Retail Sales of 4114 Units in January 2023 – Comparison to previous month and January 2022

Since the start of ops, MG has managed to maintain its position as a dependable automaker in the country. Having launched vehicles in select segments, the automaker has outpaced competitors in certain months, and secured a significant market share.

However, continued niggles in the supply chain is a focus area. They involve multiple processes in producing and delivering a product or service to customers. Recent disruptions such as COVID-19, and shortage of parts have for months negatively impacted production levels for multiple manufacturers. Recent improvements in the supply chain and resolving disruptions, have boosted production and stabilized the supply chain to a great degree. Despite this progress, some MG product variants still face challenges, potentially due to shortages, production limitations, or changing demand. MG Motor must address this to fully recover and ensure a stable supply chain for improved vehicle delivery schedules.

MG Car Sales Jan 2023

MG Motor India starts 2023 with over 4k units reported in retail sales for January. Having ended 2022 with over 48k units in sales, monthly sales averaged 4k units. For January 2023, retail sales are reported at 4,114 units. This represents a YoY decline of 4.3 percent compared to January 2022, when the company retailed 4,306 units.

However, when compared to December 2022, there was a MoM growth of 5.51 percent, with the company selling 215 more units in January 2023 as compared to December 2022 (3,899 units). YoY decrease in sales can be attributed to various factors such as market conditions, competition, and evolving consumer preferences. Despite the dip in sales YoY, the MoM growth shows positive momentum for the company and suggests a potential for recovery in the coming months. Especially once supply chain constraints are completely smoothened.

No doubt, the company’s best-selling models, Hector in the ICE segment and in the electric car segment, ZS EV, have once again contributed significantly to January sales. Overall, MG sales reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, and exceptional customer service.

MG demonstrated its commitment to creating a strong electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India. This comes through innovations and industry partnerships. MG New energy vehicles (NEVs) with fuel-cell tech were on display at 2023 Auto Expo. The company’s Drive.Ahead vision offers sustainable, safe, and convenient mobility options for customers and supports the growth of EVs. MG’s focus on the EV sector and its commitment to sustainability and innovation will promote the growth of EVs and make them more accessible to customers. The latest sales numbers are a strong indication of the brand’s continued success in the Indian market. And a more robust EV product portfolio will provide a further sales boost. With this, the manufacturer looks to further strengthen its position. MG Air EV launch is expected in 2023.

2023 MG Hector facelift

Testament to the brand’s popularity is its Hector SUV. And its ability to meet the evolving needs and demands of Indian customers. Launched in January, 2023 Hector is available in 5 variants with 5, 6, and 7 seater configs, and petrol and diesel engine options. New-gen Hector 5 seater price ranges from Rs 14.72 lakh to Rs 21.72 lakh. 6 seater price ranges from Rs 20.14 lakh to Rs 22.42 lakh. The 7 seater Hector Plus is priced from Rs 19.75 lakh to Rs 22.42 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. MG SHIELD includes 5-year warranty/unlimited kms, 5-year roadside assistance, and 5 labour-free services.

2023 Hector features a dual-tone cabin, an HD portrait infotainment system, a digital Bluetooth key, i-SMART tech with connected car features, and enhanced safety equipment such as traffic jam assist and 11 ADAS features. Next-gen Hector has a 1.5 litre turbo, 4 cylinder petrol engine with 140 hp power and 250 Nm torque, and 6-speed manual with mild hybrid technology and CVT. The 2.0 litre diesel engine returns 168 hp power and 350 Nm torque and a 6-speed manual gearbox.