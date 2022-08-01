MG Motor July 2022 Sales Decline – Hector, Gloster, Astor, ZS EV

For July 2022, MG Motor India yet again surpasses the 4k unit sales target; Marginal YoY sales decline reported

MG Motor India reports marginal sales decline for July 2022. The manufacturer reported sales of 4,013 units, down from 4,225 units. Volume loss stood at 212 units at 5.02 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 4,503 units to volume loss of almost 500 units at a 10.88 percent decline. As expected, sales surpassed the 4k unit mark, a monthly target of sorts that MG Motor has often achieved.

In recent times, the ongoing struggle continues to be keeping up with production owing to supply-chain constraints. As expected, MG continues to work ‘towards augmenting supplies and meeting customer demand persistently’.

Next-gen MG Hector launch by 2022 end

For now, the manufacturer has its goals set on the Next-Gen MG Hector launch by 2022 end. The flagship has gallantly carried the brand, and with a new gen expected in quick time, it will continue to enthral. As far as the current Hector is concerned, it will not be replaced in entirety all at once. The manufacturer plans to sell the existing Hector and new-gen vehicle together. A sales practice that though not rampant is a familiar one.

It goes without saying that such an approach encourages a great price range for the most part. As newer vehicles are expected with engine refinements and improved tech following its successful run, new gen vehicles are offered at a comparatively increased price. Keeping both gens on helps offer a wider price range and is conducive to support sales by casting a wider net.

MG Hector sales – Existing and new-gen

Selling both gens also helps ensure a smoother transition between launches. All the while, the manufacturer isn’t forced to adjust production to transition. It benefits customers because the price range is a wider one with the availability of the outgoing and new-gen vehicle together.

No info is available regarding the period for which both gens will be sold simultaneously. But for the most part, this is dictated by market demand. And to date, demand for Hector has helped establish the manufacturer’s presence in India. As such, making the legend available for a little longer is what the manufacturer is turning too.

MG Motor EV sales

Mg Motor India was quick to enter the electric car space with its ZS EV, and is expanding range. The move ensures steady growth in the space. This is supported by the fact that the electric car space is one that currently has a wider range of luxury EVs than entry level cars.

In its early days, MG Motor India has used its growing dealership network to improve its EV charging network. All the while, the manufacturer continues to work on strengthening the EV ecosystem in India. With market growth expected in the EV space, MG Motor India continues to benefit from its early presence, and endeavour to expand.