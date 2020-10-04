MG ZS Electric Launched In 10 New Cities – 127 Units Sold In Sep

MG Motor had launched its electric SUV- ZS EV in January this year, with initial availability limited to only five cities

MG Motor has begun with its next phase of expansion of ZS EV with the electric crossover being launched in ten more cities across India. With the addition of these ten new cities, total availability of ZS EV has risen to 21 cities.

New Cities On List

The newly added cities to the list are Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Nagpur, Agra, Aurangabad, Indore and Vishakapatnam. The electric car was launched in January this year in eleven cities at a starting price of Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom) which remains untouched yet.

ZS EV is offered in two variants– Excite and Exclusive, the latter is offered at an ex-showroom price of Rs 23.58 lakh. Deliveries of ZS EV began in January this year across five cities- Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Those who booked the electric crossover on or before 17 January 2020 had to pay around Rs 1.0 lakh less than the actual marked price.

Sales have been slowly picking up. Now, with the addition of 10 more cities, MG is expected to increase sales of ZS EV even further. In Sep 2020, 127 units were sold. For a hassle-free ownership experience, the manufacturer has launched MG eShield, a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150,000 km warranty on the battery. In addition to this, MG offers 24×7 roadside assistance (RSA) for 5 years along with 5 no-cost services.

Powertrain

ZS EV is powered through a 44.5 kWh battery pack which supplies power to a motor mounted on the front axle. This electric motor produces an output of 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. All that torque is instantly available which helps it breach the 100 kmph mark in just 8.5 seconds while top speed has been capped at 140 kmph. MG offers a claimed range of 340 km on a single charge.

Features

Just like other MG offerings, ZS EV comes very well kitted. The equipment list consists of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iSmart connectivity tech, an inbuilt air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, automatic projector LED headlamps, keyless entry and lots more. It is also heavily loaded with safety tech which includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill descent control, hill start assist, brake assist and ESC.

Charging Infrastructure By MG Motor

For owners to overcome range anxiety issues MG Motor has installed ten DC fast chargers across dealerships in India. The company has teamed up with Fortum Charge & Drive India to install these chargers in showrooms across five cities in India where ZS EV was first made available. We can expect MG Motor to expand its charging infrastructure further with the expansion of availability of ZS EV.