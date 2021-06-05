MG6 XPower Production Version Detailed In First Look Walkaround

Based on MG6 sedan, MG6 XPower is the first production version of MG XPower concept, which was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo

The inspiration comes from MG XPower SV sports car that was in production around two decades back. It was in production during the period 2003 to 2005. It utilized Qvale Mangusta’s platform and had a Ford-sourced V8 engine under the hood. With MG6 XPower, the company appears to be going back to its roots, i.e. sports cars. Over the years, MG had shifted focus to sedans and SUVs.

MG6 XPower design and styling

This new MG gets an ultra-wide body design, which makes for a dominating road presence. It gets aerodynamic body kit, which essentially defines what XPower concept is all about. Other features include snazzy hexagonal grille with vertical slats, prominent MG logo in the centre, sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs, large air intakes, sculpted bumper and carbon fibre front splitter.

2022 MG6 XPower has low posture design, sleek character lines, and a coupe-like tapering roofline. At the rear, the tail lights come in an exclusive X shape, which highlights the car’s core theme. It gets sporty alloy wheels, double pneumatic diffusers and carbon fibre rear spoiler.

Speaking about the inside, it comes with lush interiors, with contrast stitching in green and grey highlights making up the core theme. It is equipped with three-spoke multifunction steering wheel that is wrapped in Alcantara leather. The premiumness is extended to the inner door panels that are wrapped in high-end suede material with luxurious texture. Take a look at detailed walkaround video of MG6 XPower by Automobile Show.

MG6 XPower is equipped with a large, centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital FTF instrument cluster, automatic AC and multiple driving modes. Another key feature is the X badging, which can be seen in various places including door sill, centre armrest, side skirts and sports seats. Each unit of MG6 XPower will have a limited-edition number, which will further enhance the pleasure of owning something truly unique.

MG6 XPower engine

MG6 XPower packs in a high-performance plug-in hybrid system, comprising a 1.5T Trophy in-cylinder direct-injection turbo motor and a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor. It is capable of generating 305 PS of max power and 480 Nm of peak torque.

Engine is mated to a 10-speed EDU second-generation intelligent electric drive gearbox. This advanced transmission offer multiple benefits such as higher transmission efficiency, faster shift response and improved driving dynamics.

MG6 XPower can reach 0 to 100 kmph in just 6 seconds, which is evidence to its sporty character. It also utilizes high-end brakes that allow 100 to 0 kmph in 33 meters. Performance and handling are further enhanced by Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2 tires that utilize dual-tread formula technology and track durability technology 2.0.