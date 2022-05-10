Mid Size SUV Sales Apr 2022 – XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector, Alcazar

Tata Harrier recorded the highest YoY growth of 62.68 percent while VW Tiguan registered the highest MoM growth of 322.58 percent in April 2022

Mid-size SUV segment in India has seen growth in recent times, especially with the introduction of new models like MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Safari. However, the latest addition of Mahindra XUV700 has given a fresh breath of life to this segment. With more options for consumers, there has been a significant increase in monthly volumes.

Mid Size SUV Sales Apr 2022

A total of 14,284 units of mid-size SUVs were sold across the country in April 2022 which led to a significant 126 percent YoY growth. During the same month last year, OEMs were able to sell only 6,324 mid-size SUVs in the market.

In March this year, OEMs managed to dispatch 16,692 such SUVs all over the country which led to a 14.43 percent MoM decline last month. Mahindra XUV700 took the numero uno spot with 4,494 units under its belt in April this year. The homegrown carmaker, however, faced a 25.60 MoM decline last month since 6,040 units of the SUV were dispatched throughout the country in March.

XUV700 was followed by Harrier with 2,785 units of the Tata offering sold last month. In comparison, only 1,712 units of Harrier were sold during April last year which translates to YoY growth of 62.68 percent. In March this year, Tata Motors sold 2,491 units of Harrier which led to an 11.80 percent MoM growth. If we combine sales of Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors leads the segment with 4,856 units.

Alcazar, Safari, Hector Consolidate

Hyundai Alcazar took the third spot with 2,422 units sold last month. The Korean auto giant dispatched 2,502 units of the three-row derivative of Creta which resulted in an MoM decline of 3.20 percent. Harrier’s three-row sibling- Safari, occupied the fourth spot with 2,071 units dispatched last month. The SUV registered YoY growth of 36.79 percent and a MoM decline of 7 percent.

MG sold 1,448 units last month of the Hector range of SUVs which includes both the two-row and three-two derivatives. During the same month last year, the Chinese-owned British carmaker sold 2,147 units of Hector and Hector Plus which resulted in a YoY decline of 32,56 percent. In March this year, MG dispatched 2,019 units of Hector and Hector Plus leading to a dip in volumes by 28.28 percent.

Premium Mid-Size SUV Sales April 2022

Jeep was able to dispatch 886 units of Compass in comparison to 846 units in April 2021 and 1,273 units in March 2022. This translated to YoY growth of 40 percent and an MoM decline of 30.40 percent. It was followed by one of its closest rivals Volkswagen Tiguan which made a comeback into the Indian market late last year.

The German marque was able to dispatch 131 units of the premium mid-size SUV last month which translated to a whopping 322,58 percent MoM growth. The last spot was taken by Hyundai Tucson which recorded a volume of only 47 units last month. This resulted in a YoY decline of 55.24 percent and an MoM drop of 56.88 percent. Hyundai will be launching a new generation Tucson in India later this year.