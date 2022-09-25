Mid Size SUV Sales Aug 2022 – XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector, Alcazar

New launches in the Mid-size SUV segment should see sales grow significantly in the months ahead

The mid-size SUV segment has seen increased demand in recent times. An increase in buyer budget, demand for a larger vehicle, new and more improved product launches, the off road facilities and other advantages that an SUV offers over that of a sedan has all worked in its favour which has increased demand. New launches in this segment should also stir up mid-size SUV sales even more in the months ahead.

In the earlier post, we discussed Sub-Compact SUV sales (Nexon, Brezza) as well as Compact SUV sales (Creta, Seltos). In this post, we will discuss Mid Size SUV sales in August 2022. Sales in August 2022 stood at 16,091 units, up 27.82 percent from 12,589 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales fell by 6.43 percent from 17,197 units sold in July 2022.

Mid Size SUV Sales Aug 2022

Mahindra XUV700 has been a success story from the start. Launched a year ago, the SUV has seen piling order with waiting period extending upto many months sometimes upto 16 months depending on variant. Sales in the past month stood at 6,010 units with the XUV700 commanding a 37.35 percent share. MoM sales dipped by 4.25 percent from 6,277 units sold in July 2022 when share percentage stood at 36.50. Mahindra has recently hiked prices for the XUYV700 and Thar citing rising input costs. This is the third price hike for these two mid-size SUVs this year.

Tata has been noting diminishing demand for the Harrier which dipped 5.36 percent YoY to 2,596 units from 2,743 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales fell by 20.22 percent from 3,254 units sold in July 2022.

Hyundai Alcazar sales also fell YoY and MoM by 33.56 percent and 20.22 percent respectively. Sales which had stood at 3,468 units in August 2021 fell to 2,304 units in the past month while sales had been at 2,888 units in July 2022. Reduced sales saw its share percentage dip from 16.79 held in July 2022 to 14.32 percent last month. There is the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar in the making which is likely to come in with ADAS features along with some exterior and interior updates while it could continue to be powered by the same engine.

YoY and MoM de-growth was also seen in the case of MG Hector. Sales stood at 1,917 units in the past month, down 41.48 percent when compared to 3,276 units sold in August 2021. This was a 1.359 unit volume de-growth with an 11.91 percent share. MoM sales also fell 3.57 percent from 1,988 units sold in July 2022.

Mid Size SUV Sales – Safari, Compass, Tucson, Taigun

Tata Safari has been seeing increased demand in recent months. Sales improved 3.29 percent YoY to 1,820 units from 1,762 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales were higher by 3.35 percent over 1,761 units sold in July 2022. Tata Motors has updated the Safari and Harrier and given them the option of a sunroof and manual and automatic gearbox options on Harrier XMS and XMAS and Safari XMS and XMAS. Jeep Compass sales dipped on a YoY basis by 21.48 percent to 921 units from 1,173 units sold in August 2021. MoM sales improved by 29.72 percent from 710 units sold in July 2022.

New Tucson has also been garnering much attention in this mid-size SUV segment. Sales improved 193.16 percent YoY to 343 units from 117 units sold in August 2021 while MoM sales were higher by 101.76 percent from 170 units sold in July 2022. Sales also increased MoM for the Tiguan by 25 percent from 124 units sold in July 2022 to 155 units in the past month.

Citroen C5 Aircross sales however dipped 50 percent to 25 units in August 2022 from 50 units sold in August 2021 while sales remained flat as there had also been 25 units sold in July 2022. The updated C5 Aircross has been launched in India. This time round it is only being offered in the Shine trim as the Feel variant has been discontinued. Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift has been launched in India at Rs 36.67 lakh, (ex-showroom).