Mid Size SUV Sales Jan 2023 – Scorpio, XUV700, Harrier, Hector, Safari

Mid-size SUV sales grew on a YoY and MoM basis with Mahindra Scorpio/N and XUV700 commanding more than 50 percent of total sales in this segment

Following our earlier sales reports on sub-compact SUV sales that included the likes of Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue, etc and compact SUV sales among which are Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Kushaq, etc, we now bring you how mid-size SUVs faired in January 2023. Mid size SUV sales in the past month stood at 21,837 units, up 23.88 percent when compared to 17,627 units sold in Jan 2022. This related to a 4,210 unit volume growth. It was also a MoM growth of 9.44 percent from 19,954 units sold in Dec 2022. Volume growth stood at 1,883 units.

Mid Size SUV Sales Jan 2023

Mahindra Scorpio topped the list. It included both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic of which 8,715 units were sold last month, a YoY growth of 188 percent from 3,026 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 24.45 percent to 7,003 units sold in Dec 2022. Scorpio commands a 39.91 percent share on this list and such is its demand that waiting period extends from 52-54 weeks for the base Scorpio N Z2 variant going up to 60-65 weeks for the Scorpio N Z4 trim. Conversely, the waiting period for Scorpio Classic stands at 24 to 26 weeks.

Next in line was Mahindra XUV700 with a 40.50 percent YoY growth to 5,787 units, up from 4,119 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 2.92 percent from 5,623 units sold in Dec 2022. Currently commanding a 26.50 percent share, the XUV700, offered in petrol and diesel powertrains, finds its waiting period extending to 48 weeks in the case of AX7 and AX7L trims.

MG Hector/Hector Plus also posted YoY and MoM sales growth at 19.72 percent and 54.98 percent respectively. Sales in Jan 2022 which stood at 2,039 units improved to 2,441 units in Jan 2023. This was a 402 unit volume growth. The company had sold 1,575 units in Dec 2022. New MG Hector was launched at the 2023 Auto Expo. It is priced from Rs 14.72 lakh and presented in 5 variants of Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.

Tata Harrier sales dipped on a YoY and MoM basis to 1,572 units. This was a YoY decline of 41.82 percent over 2,702 units sold in Jan 2022 while there had been 2,128 units sold in Dec 2022 relating to a 26.13 MoM de-growth. Tata Motors also introduced a price hike from Feb 2023. Following this, the price of the Harrier has been increased by Rs 25,000 across range to new pricing of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22.60 lakh, ex-sh.

Alcazar, Safari Sales Decline

Lower YoY sales were also seen in the case of the Hyundai Alcazar. Sales dipped 51.48 percent YoY to 1,537 units in Jan 2023, down from 3,168 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales improved by 3.99 percent from 1,478 units sold in Dec 2022. Updated Alcazar was introduced earlier this month. It gets more standard safety equipment with 6 airbags and draws power via either a 2.0 liter petrol or 1.5 liter diesel engine, both now comply with new emission standards.

Tata Motors also experienced slow sales for the Safari which fell 33.97 percent YoY to 1,032 units in Jan 2023 from 1,563 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth of 31.29 percent from 1,502 units sold in Dec 2022. Safari prices have also been increased w.e.f from 1st Feb 2023 and now ranges between Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sales of Jeep Compass have been lacklustre. Sales fell 43.67 percent YoY to 485 units in Jan 2023, down from 861 units sold in Jan 2022. MoM sales however, grew marginally by 0.21 percent or just 1 unit from 484 units sold in Dec 2022. Hyundai Tucson (180 units) and VW Tiguan (72 units) also featured on this list with both posting a YoY growth in sales but dipping on a MoM basis. Citroen C5 Aircross sales fell YoY and MoM to 16 units in Jan 2023 from 40 units sold in Jan 2022 while in Dec 2022 there had been 19 units sold.