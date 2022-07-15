Mid Size SUV Sales June 2022 – XUV700, Harrier, Safari, Hector, Alcazar

Sales of the Mahindra XUV700 were more than the combined total of Safari and Harrier in June 2022

Indian buyer has shifted attention to SUVs (sports utility vehicles) in recent times. Increased budget even for first time buyers, the various advantages that an SUV offers over its sedan and hatchback counterparts across all seasons and terrains and the status one achieves on possessing a larger vehicle are reasons for this spurt in demand.

This SUV segment, be it sub-4 meter, compact or D-segment premium SUVs, have all seen an increase in demand over the past several months. The compact SUV segment saw Hyundai Creta at No 1 while in sub 4 meter segment (sub-compact suv) Tata Nexon topped the list. Toyota Fortuner was the best-selling model in the Large SUV segment. Here we speak exclusively of mid-size SUVs that includes likes of XUV700, Harrier, Hector, etc.

Mid Size SUV Sales June 2022 – XUV700 Maintains Lead

Total sales in this segment stood at 16,263 units in June 2022, up 50.71 percent YoY over 10,791 units sold in June 2021. MoM growth was at 10.69 percent as compared to 14,692 units sold in May 2022.

Mahindra led this segment with the XUV700 accounting for 6,022 unit sales in June 2022 and a share of 37.03 percent. MoM sales increased 18.80 percent over 5,069 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage stood at 34.50. XUV700, regaled for its modern styling, several segment-first features and safety equipment along with a competitive pricing, sees the company amass close to 10,000 unit bookings each month. Waiting period of XUV700 is highest, up to 2 years.

At No. 2 was Tata Harrier with sales of 3,015 units in June 2022. This was a 47.72 percent YoY growth over 2,041 units sold in June 2021. This was volume growth of 974 units with an 18.54 percent share. MoM sales of Harrier increased by 7.91 percent when compared to 2,794 units while the Harrier saw its share dip from 19.02 percent held in May 2022.

MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar both experienced a YoY de-growth in sales. MH Hector sales dipped 19.99 percent YoY to 2,402 units down from 3,002 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, improved 47.09 percent when compared to 1,633 units sold in May 2022. MG Hector will soon get EX variants. Hyundai Alcazar suffered a 36 percent YoY de-growth to 1,986 units, down from 3,103 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales also improved only marginally by 39 units or 2 percent from 1,947 units sold in May 2022. The Alcazar waiting period extends from 2-4 weeks for the base variants, going up to 8-10 weeks for the Platinum (O) AT trim.

Tata Safari Sales Dip MoM

At No. 5 on this list of best-selling mid-size SUVs in June 2022, Tata Safari saw an 8.03 percent YoY increase in sales to 1,869 units, up from 1,730 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 16.64 percent from 2,242 units sold in May 2022. Sales of the Tata Safari could soon increase as the company is actively testing a petrol powered Safari ahead of launch. It should be remembered that each of its competitors, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus come in powered by a petrol engine lineup.

Jeep Compass sales increased 13.05 percent YoY to 892 units from 789 units sold in June 2021 but dipped 3.88 percent on a MoM basis when compared to 928 units sold in May 2022 thus bringing down share percent to 5.48 in June 2022 from 6.32 percent held in May 2022.

VW Tiguan registered 60 unit sales in June 2022. It was an 11.11 percent MoM growth over 54 units sold in May 2022. Sales de-growth was seen in the case of Citroen C5 Aircross by 58.54 percent YoY and 29.17 percent MoM to 17 units sold in June 2022 while the Hyundai Tucson saw 0 sales in June 2022 from 85 units sold in June 2021 while only 1 unit was sold in May 2022. This is because Hyundai has discontinued the Tucson, and will launch new gen Tucson on 4th Aug.