Mid Size SUV Sales Oct 2022 – Scorpio N, XUV700, Harrier, Safari

Due to greater numbers registered during festive season, mid size SUV sales for October 2022 saw a decline of 11.27% MoM

In the earlier posts, we took a look at the sales of sub-compact (sub 4m) SUVs like Nexon, Brezza as well as compact SUVs like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara. In today’s post, we will take a look at the mid size SUV sales in Oct 2022.

Scorpio brand has created a stir in the Indian market that is hard to shake off. With immense popularity, Scorpio has been at the forefront of Mahindra’s sales. That said, Scorpio has been leading sales charts for the entire segment too. This segment used to be dominated by MG Hector. The mantle passed on to Harrier, XUV700 and for the past couple of months, it is Scorpio. Even in September 2022 analysis Scorpio topped the charts. Last month, Scorpio sold 7,438 units and more than doubled its sales YoY with 125.12% YoY growth.

Mid Size SUV Sales Oct 2022

The same wasn’t reflected with a 22% decline in MoM. Scorpio’s market share dropped from 35.91% to 31.57% in a month. Second best-seller XUV700 follows the same path. With 5,815 units, it saw 70.68% YoY growth and lost 4.09% in sales MoM over a month before. Despite that, XUV700 enjoys a 24.68% market share.

Alcazar and Tucson are the only ones that register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. Alcazar sold 2,847 units and doubled its sales YoY with 104.53% growth. Even though MoM growth is not that high at 7.72%, it is one of the only 3 SUVs among the 10 whose sales grew MoM basis.

Once ruling this segment, Harrier and Safari have dropped down to secure 4th and 5th spots on this list. Harrier and Safari sold 2,762 and 1,751 units last month. Harrier dropped in numbers by 10.82%, while Safari gained a mere 0.92% YoY. MoM analysis revealed both SUVs to drop in sales by 7.72% and 13.74% respectively.

Taking 6th place, we have Hector and Hector Plus from MG. With 1,630 units sold over 2,478 sold a year ago and 2,105 sold a month before, Hector brothers fell into the red completely. With a 34.22% YoY decline and a 22.57% MoM decline, Hector holds a 6.92% market share of mid size SUV sales.

Tucson Register Positive Growth

In 7th place, we have Jeep Compass which managed to sell 732 units last month and witnessed a decline of 44.71% YoY as it sold 1,324 units in October 2021. As compared to 609 units that were sold in September 2022, compass registered 20.20% MoM growth with volume growth of 123 units.

After Alcazar, the next car to positively increase its numbers both in YoY and MoM analysis is Tucson. With 487 units sold in its name, Tucson witnessed 309.24% YoY growth over 119 units sold by previous-gen Tucson in 2021. In contrast to 419 units sold a month before, Tucson saw 16.23% MoM growth as well. Volume growth stood at 368 units YoY and 68 units MoM.

VW Tiguan sold 83 units and Citroen managed to sell 15 C5 AirCross. Both of them witnessed a decline in sales in both YoY and MoM analysis. In total, mid size SUV sales stood at 23,560 units and sales grew by 39.24% YoY with a volume gain of 6,640 units. However, with a loss of 2,993 units MoM, the segment saw sales decline by 11.27% MoM.