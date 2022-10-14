Mid Size SUV Sales Sep 2022 – Scorpio, XUV700, Safari, Hector, Alcazar

Mid size SUV sales saw 14.71% MoM growth with 3,406 units volume gain and 83.73% YoY growth with 12,101 units gained

In the earlier post, we discussed the sales of sub-compact SUVs (sub 4m Nexon / Brezza) and compact SUVs (Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara). In this post, we will take a look at the mid-size SUV segment, which now has a new No 1. For Sep 2022, Scorpio takes the top spot in this list of best selling Mid-Size SUVs. Scorpio sold 9,536 units and registered 268.47% YoY growth with a volume gain of 6,948 units.

MoM gain stood at 2,480 units and registered 35.15% MoM growth. Scorpio commands a 35.91% market share of mid size SUV sales in September. XUV700 took 2nd spot with 6,063 units and saw a staggering 342.55% YoY growth and 0.88% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 4,693 units YoY and 53 units MoM.

Mid Size SUV Sales Sep 2022

Market share stood at 22.83% in September 2022, down by 25.96% in August 2022. Mahindra has achieved this feat as semiconductor shortages have eased quite a bit. This is the primary reason for poor sales last year. Harrier took the 3rd spot with 2,993 units sold and witnessed 6.10% growth YoY and 15.29% MoM with a volume gain of 172 units YoY and 397 units MoM.

Hyundai Alcazar takes 4th spot with 2,643 units sold in September 2022, up by 714 units over 1,929 units sold in September 2021. Alcazar saw 14.71% MoM growth with a volume gain of 339 units MoM. MG Hector is next with 2,105 units sold, down by 617 units YoY over 2,722 units sold in September 2021.

However, MoM sales grew by 9.81% with a volume gain of 188 units. Next Gen Hector is likely to garner more sales for MG. 6th spot is taken by Safari which saw positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. With 2,030 units sold in September 2022, Safari registered 35.33% YoY growth with 530 units gained and 11.54% MoM growth with 210 units gained. Safari’s market share among midsize SUV sales is 7.65%, down from 7.86% in August 2022. Tata’s special editions have pushed sales further for Harrier and Safari.

Premium Mid Size SUV Sales

Jeep Compass falls in the red altogether. With just 609 units sold, Compass lost 702 units sales when compared to September 2021 accounting for a 53.55% YoY drop. In MoM analysis, Compass saw a 33.88% drop in sales and volume loss stood at 312 units. Tucson gained 201% YoY with 419 units sold in September 2022 with 280 units of volume gain. Tucson saw 22.16% MoM growth with a volume gain of 76 units. Tucson’s market share stood at 1.58%, up from 1.48% in August 2022.

VW Tiguan sold 123 units and registered a 20.65% drop in sales MoM over 155 units sold in August 2022. Volume loss stood at 32 units YoY. Lastly, we have Citroen C5 Aircross. It sold just 32 units in September 2022, down by 72 units sold in September 2021 while registering a drop in sales of 55.56% YoY.

C5 Aircross claws back some sales in terms of MoM analysis with 28% MoM growth and a volume gain of 7 units over 25 units sold in August 2022. All-in-all, mid size SUV sales for September 2022 stood at 26,553 units, up by 12,101 units in September 2021 accounting for an 83.73% YoY growth. This segment saw a 14.71% MoM with a volume gain of 3,406 units MoM.